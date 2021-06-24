Nicholas Britell to star in THR episode “Behind the Screen” – The Hollywood Reporter





Composer Nicholas Britell discusses his radical orchestral score for the Amazon limited series The Underground Railroad in a new episode of Hollywood journalist‘s Behind the screen. The Underground Railroad, Barry Jenkins’ epic adaptation of Pulitzer Prize-winning Colson Whitehead’s novel, follows Cora Randall, played by Thuso Mbedu, as a slave fleeing her plantation in Georgia. The composer has previously been nominated for an Oscar for his work on the Jenkins films. Moonlight and If Beale Street could speak. His credits also include the HBO series Succession, for which he won an Emmy for his musical theme. Britell says of working with Jenkins, “Not only is he incredibly bright and insightful, and has incredible instincts and loves music… but he and I also share a philosophy of [creative] treat. It is perhaps the thing that connects us the most. Early inspiration for The Underground Railroad, he recalls when Jenkins texted him an audio text with the sound of a construction site. “He was talking about this construction site and drilling into the ground. He was talking about digging, going down. I took the sound of the drilling and started to experiment. … It was the starting point of all this field of experimentation that we did on the elemental forces. In this episode of Behind the screen, Britell discusses and performs clips from series including “Genesis”, “The Journey”, “Bessie” and “Penny Candies”, as well as “Aria”, a track with the voice of soprano Julia Bullock. For the episode ‘South Carolina’ “we came up with this idea that there was an almost fantastically lush orchestral sound that juxtaposed Cora’s trip to South Carolina. This juxtaposition felt like a question mark, ”says Britell, adding,“ We ​​never really want to push audiences to feel a particular way. We’re trying to evoke, hopefully, the real feeling of something… that’s what ‘Bessie’ represented to us in a way. It was fantastic lushness, but it also raised an important question about the nature of Cora’s journey and the nature of magical realism in The Underground Railroad. “ The composer’s work also includes Cruel for director Craig Gillespie. “There were times that required this type of very orchestral stave, but at the same time the key to the score itself was how to create a score that could connect to some of the greatest rock pieces of the 20’s.e century and make it consistent, ”he recalls. “My first conversation with Craig was, what if we record with these rock musicians at Abbey Road… and basically create a rock score that could somehow also fit into an orchestra.” To know more The Underground Railroad, editor Joi McMillon and editor his supervisor / re-recording mixer Onnalee Blank, discussed their work on the series in this episode of Behind the screen. Hosted by THR technical writer Carolyn Giardina, Behind the screen is a weekly series that features conversations with cinematographers, composers, editors, visual effects supervisors and other artists behind filmmaking and series programming.









