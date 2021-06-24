The rise of the tent is daily for the Culpepper & Merriweather circus

What does it take to set up a big top circus tent?

For Culpepper & Merriweather Circus, who came to Bronson for a show on June 23, it takes 10 crew members, a skid steer loader and about four hours, said Leo Acton, the circus clown.

Acton, serving as a tour guide, greeted the community at the Grand Summit of Anderson Elementary School. Tricia Kanter, took her daughters and some friends to check it out. At break time, Anderson’s summer cleaning staff joined us.

Once the tent is set up, elements of the spectacle are set up, including cages for the two tigers and a circus lion cub.

Along with the 10 crew members, members of three families play numbers. Non-performing family members usually have several other jobs. Acton said his wife worked in the ticket area.

In addition to the felines, the circus has a draft horse, a mini-horse, a few ponies and a donkey, which offers comfort to the herd. Logan Jimenez shows off his four cockatoos.

Until show time, the grounds are teeming with activity, as performers and crew members get ready for the show.

You can see, we don’t sit in our trailers and paint our nails, Acton said.

Trey Key, owner of the show and animal trainer, looked after his big cats. Delilah and Solomon are 18 year old golden tiger tigers. Delilah demands Acton’s attention and asks Key for food. She fidgets when the sound of the marquee lifting gets too close, but her brother, Solomon, ignores the commotion and sleeps.

The newest addition to the show is a rescued African lion cub who looks like Simba. Sometimes he will lie down flat on the highest area of ​​his enclosure. Acton said the little one thinks he’s out of sight as he watches people. Other times he bounces around the pen, playing with his ball. He’s the most playful when Key walks by. Obviously, he bonded with the coach.

Stop being so cute, Key told her.

At 5.30 p.m., when the circus fans arrive, everything is ready for the first of the two shows.

The Kiwanis Club brings the circus to Bronson every two years, said club member Terry Kubasiak. It wasn’t possible in 2020, so he was happy to have him on the 2021 schedule.

After the shows, the tent is emptied, the bleachers removed and the marquee goes down. Disassembly is easier than assembly, requiring less than two hours, Acton said.

Then he moved to other Michigan communities for the following shows: Fennville, Bangor and Grand Haven.

Moving daily is routine for 32 weeks in a typical year. For the winter, the team returns to Hugo, Oklahoma, nicknamed Circus Town USA for its long history of housing circuses during the off-season. Famous artists are buried in Hugo’s Mount Olivet cemetery in “Showmens Rest”, a tribute to all showmen under the marquee of God.

Ted Bowman, a circus historian buried in Hugo, left an epitaph on the importance of attending the show while in town. The next day is too late.

“All that’s left is empty popcorn bags and car tracks. The circus is gone.” Ted Bowman.