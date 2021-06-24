Bollywood Roundup: Twinkle Khanna, Khushi Kapoor, Rasika Dugal, and more …

Twinkle Khanna loves ‘tinkering’ with her plants

Bombay– On Thursday afternoon, Twinkle Khanna spoke about her green thumb by posting a photo with a coin plant in her home.

“There are stars in my eyes and not just on my shirt when I walk around with my plants,” she wrote in the caption, and added the hashtag #greenthumbsup to her post.

She is wearing a blue denim shirt with stars printed in the image and is focusing on the silver sole.

Twinkle’s sense of humor has not been hidden from netizens since she ventured to become an author after a film career.

Khushi Kapoor to his sister Janhvi: “I love you sometimes”

Bombay– The late Sridevi’s youngest daughter, Khushi Kapoor, shared a sunny photo on Thursday afternoon with her older sister, actress Jhanvi Kapoor, against the backdrop of a picturesque sunset.

In the image, the sisters are enjoying a sunset at a lavish restaurant on one of their trips abroad.

Khushi expressed his feelings for Janhvi in ​​three words: “I love you sometimes.”

Janhvi knowingly commented, “Oh wow, can you come over here and give me some attention then.”

She looked pretty in an ombre blue shirt, while Khushi’s off-the-shoulder black woolen shrug complimented her minimal makeup.

Khushi aspires to be an actress and studies at the New York Film Academy.

Rasika Dugal has tips for wearing an outfit

Bombay– Actress Rasika Dugal gave fans wardrobe tips on Thursday, which she shared on Instagram.

Rasika posted a picture wearing a long blue dress and shared some tips on how to wear an outfit.

“Essential steps when wearing an outfit: Step 1: (and most importantly)… Look for pockets Step 2: Roll up those sleeves Step 3: Throw your hair back Step 4: Chin up and game face #OOTD #GoodVibes #Throwback #ThrowbackThursday # OOL2 #Promotions ”, she wrote in the caption.

Rasika has carved out a niche for herself on OTT with roles in web series such as “Mirzapur”, “Delhi Crime”, “Made In Heaven” and “Out Of Love”.

She was recently seen in the second season of “Out OF Love”, directed by Oni Sen and starring Purab Kohli.

The actress will soon be seen sharing screen space with Naseeruddin Shah in “The Miniaturist Of Junagadh”. By the way, Shah was also his teacher at the Indian Film and Television Institute (FTII).

Ankita Lokhande: Did you train today?

Bombay– Actress Ankita Lokhande is passionate about fitness, often posting workout videos. On Thursday morning, Ankita uploaded a new clip showing her exercising on the premises of her apartment.

Dressed in her workout clothes, a white t-shirt, black sweatpants and white shoes, Ankita is seen doing squats, dives and other exercises. At the end, she relaxes on a yoga mat after a vigorous workout.

“Did you train today?” She wrote in the caption.

Ankita, one of the biggest faces on Indian television, was in the spotlight last year after the death of her ex-boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She also made a foray into Bollywood, working on the 2019 release, “Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi” and “Baaghi 3” last year.

The actress signed some time ago the detective novel “Iti” produced by Vivek Oberoi. The film also features Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen. Hrithik Roshan’s uncle Rajesh Roshan is the film’s composer.

Shraddha Arya relaxes with Rishi Kapoor songs after long day of filming

Bombay– Television actress Shraddha Arya is a die-hard fan of Rishi Kapoor. After a long day of filming, the actress relaxes while listening to classic tunes featuring the late Bollywood star!

Speaking of his love for Rishi Kapoor, Shraddha shared, “I have been a huge fan of Rishi ji since I was a child and grew up watching his movies and dancing to some of his evergreen songs. After a tiring day on the Kundali Bhagya sets, the melodious music of Rishi ji brings a perfect and peaceful end to my day. He will always be my love and crush forever. He will be in our hearts.

“Two of my favorite Rishi ji songs are Sagar jaisi ankhon wali ‘from the movie, Saagar, and’ Main shayar to nahin ‘by Bobby. Even some of her other movies like Amar Akbar Anthony, Naseeb and Nagina are my all time favorites, and I can watch these movies anytime, anywhere, ”she explained.

On the work side, Shraddha appears on the Zee TV show “Kundali Bhagya” where she plays the female lead role, Preeta. (IANS)