Lena Dunham to direct live-action movie starring Lily Collins – The Hollywood Reporter

Polly Pocket is heading to a much bigger place. The miniature brand that rose to prominence in the ’90s is being developed as a live-action feature film, with Lena Dunham set to write and direct and Lily Collins keen on playing the titular toy role, as well as ‘to produce. The story will follow a young girl and a pocket woman who become friends. Mattel Films and MGM are teaming up on the project with Dunham’s Good Thing Going banner. “I am delighted to harness both my love for this historic property and my deep belief that young women need smart, playful films that speak to them without condescension,” said Dunham. Collins added, “As a child obsessed with Polly Pocket, this is a real dream come true and I can’t wait to bring these little toys to the big screen.” Robbie Brenner and Kevin McKeon will direct the project for Mattel Films, with Sandino Moya-Smith and Winnie Carrillo for MGM. Executive producer Liz Watson and Michael P. Cohen of Good Thing Going. Mattel and MGM are currently jointly developing projects based on the View-Master and American Girl Doll brands. Mattel’s recent projects include a Rock Em Sock Em Robots movie starring Vin Diesel, and live adaptations of their other game and toy IPs, including Barbie, Barney, and Hot Wheels. Polly Pocket has already been adapted into an animated television series. Dunham’s recent projects include the HBO series Industry, currently filming its second season, and Working Title’s adaptation of the beloved young adult novel Catherine, known as Birdy. She is replaced by CAA and Hansen Jacobson. Collins, replaced by CAA, LBI and Sloane Offer, will soon be seen in the second season of Emilie in Paris on Netflix.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos