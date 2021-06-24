I Carry You With Me: Romance of Gay Immigrants Review

The Times pledges to review theatrical film releases during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because cinema is risky during this time, readers are reminded to follow health and safety guidelines. as underlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials.

They hate us there. This is Gerardo (Christian Vzquez), alarmed to learn that her boyfriend, Ivn (Armando Espitia), is considering leaving home and moving to the United States. For a moment, under the circumstances, you would be forgiven for not knowing exactly what he means by us. Is he referring to Mexicans looking for a better life in a country that is sure to view them with fear and disgust? Or could he speak of homosexuals, likely to encounter ignorance and hostility even in a society ostensibly more tolerant than the one in which they live?

The answer, at least in this case, is the first. But one of the sad ironies of I Carry You With Me, Heidi Ewings, an emotionally straightforward and formally complicated new film, is that by attempting the dangerous journey across the border, Ivn and Gerardo would effectively trade some form of persecution for one. other. We’ve already seen them meet their eyes for the first time at a gay bar in 1994 in Puebla, Mexico, a refuge from a world that forces them to suppress their true desires. Moving to the United States would require them to wear a different kind of mask and live under the constant threat of exposure, arrest and deportation.

A shifting, fuzzy romance spanning two countries and as many decades, I Carry You With Me means looking behind those masks, laying bare the unvarnished inner truth of Ivn and Gerardos’ lives together and apart. You can feel the weight of this lens in every frame, even as cinematographer Juan Pablo Ramrez gently shakes and shakes the camera in the studied pursuit of raw, kinetic spontaneity. Ivn and Gerardo are not just fictional constructions but real individuals, and Ewing, a close friend of theirs, shows an almost palpable commitment to capturing their love story in all of its intimate and epic proportions.

His topical subjects too. Best known for documentaries she’s made with Rachel Grady (including Oscar-nominated Detropia, 12th & Delaware and Jesus Camp), Ewing embraces the conventions of dramatic storytelling without completely abandoning the pitfalls of non-fiction. The issues at play here, the perils of migration, the persecution of undocumented immigrants and sexual minorities, are not unique to Ivn and Gerardo, but as Ewing has a reasonable intuition, they may well be the best equipped to handle it. solve them here. And so, the two men appear as themselves, mostly in the current New York scenes that take up the last third of the film.

In the first two acts, largely set in mid-90s Mexico, we follow their younger counterparts beautifully performed by Espitia and Vzquez as they play out a tender and touching forbidden romance. Their bond, forged under the warmly caressing light of this gay bar and often accompanied by Jay Wadley’s beautiful score, is then consummated in secret on the grounds of Gerardos’ family home, barely out of the reach of his gruff bossy father ( Pascacio Lpez). Gerardo, a schoolteacher, has a provocative charm; although he keeps his sexuality hidden from his family, he is otherwise very comfortable around her in ways that his new boyfriend is not. Ivn is more shy and cautious by nature, and he has a young son whom he fears he will never see again if the boy’s mother (Michelle Gonzlez) finds out the truth.

These differences in class, temperament, family and worldview are sketched out with a light touch and glance that seems reluctant to settle in or linger, sometimes to the detriment of a more concrete sense of place. and character. Ewing, who wrote the screenplay with Alan Page Arriaga, captures fragments on the fly, going from the exuberant spectacle of a drag performance by Gerardos’ best friend, Cucusa (a delicious Luis Alberti) to a restaurant where Ivn, concierge and aspiring chef, struggles to find a job in the kitchen. She throws flashbacks on Ivans and Gerardos, very different childhood experiences of ingrained homophobia, moments almost evocative enough in their details, a bright yellow quinceaera dress, a dark night on a family farm to make you forget about cleanliness. contrast.

Eventually, Ivn leaves for the United States in search of better opportunities, money for his children’s future, and a life he hopes to someday share with Gerardo. As he embarks on the perilous journey north with his friend Sandra (comedy Michelle Rodrguez, very good), I Carry You With Me changes from melancholy romantic melodrama to tense cross-border thriller, then leaps forward to find Ivn, Sandra and d ‘others sharing a cramped apartment. Notably, our early glimpses of America are mostly limited to such indescribable interiors, as if to suggest that while Ivn’s surroundings have changed, his sense of trapping hasn’t changed.

Eventually, the scope of the setting widens, as Ivn gradually finds his way and pursues his culinary dreams, and the shimmering lights and bustling streets of New York City begin to feel right at home. Twenty years go by in a flash, and Ewing, working with publisher Enat Sidi, begins weaving Ivn and Gerardo into real and current life with their fictional young counterparts. It’s a bold, if not entirely successful, bet, in part because of the wobbly physical resemblance between the two sets of tracks, but mainly because two decades full of their own hard-won struggles and triumphs, including Gerardos’ decision. joining Ivn in the United States seems to have fallen by the narrative roadside.

There is certainly something poignant about this sudden leap forward; a piercing scene shows Ivn watching a video of his now adult son, whom he hasn’t seen in years. But a more complete sense of the passage of time of what the old Ivn means when he says, The American Dream Happens in Slow Motion is precisely what is missing. Yet while past and present, fiction and non-fiction are never fully coherent, this formal disjunction nevertheless achieves its own strange power. It literalizes the cultural, geographic, emotional gulf between the lives that Ivn and Gerardo lead in the present and the lives that they sacrificed to make this present possible.

More and more dreamlike in its whirlwind of associations and images, I Carry You With Me becomes a bittersweet ode to restlessness, a fractured evocation of lives and identities repeatedly uprooted and torn. Its imperfections and beauties are inseparable from each other, but also from the sad and inspiring story that it has to tell.