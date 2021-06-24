Programming of summer community events in East Lansing 2021





EAST LANSING, Michigan. The City of East Lansing will host its popular community events this summer, including the Summer Concert Series, the Moonlight Film Festival and the Play in the Park children’s entertainment series. Summer concert series

The 2021 Summer Concert Series will feature seven live performances of local musical acts in the heart of downtown East Lansing. This musical series will take place from July 9 to August 9. 27 (except August 7) ​​Friday evenings from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown East Lansings Ann Street Plaza (corner of Albert and MAC avenues). Community members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and / or enjoy an alfresco meal at a nearby restaurant. The 2021 program is as follows: Friday July 9 Ryan Shadbolt and meteorologists

Friday July 16 Jordan Hamilton

Friday July 23 Taylor Taylor

Friday July 30 Monte Pride

Friday August 13 Matt Gabriel

Friday August 20 to be confirmed

Friday August 27 Cross Eyed Strangers Moonlight Film Festival The 2021 Moonlight Film Festival will feature free films shown on a large outdoor screen at Valley Court Park, 280 Valley Court. The films will be shown intermittently on Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 9:30 p.m. in July and at 9 p.m. in August. Community members have the courage to bring blankets or lawn chairs and enjoy a night under the stars. The Moonlight Film Festival 2021 program is as follows: Play in the park East Lansings’ Play in the Park children’s entertainment series will feature free family activities on intermittent Tuesday and Wednesday evenings this summer at 7 p.m. The location of this series of events has changed from previous years, with events now taking place at Patriarch Park, 960 Alton Road. Children and their families can bring a picnic, a blanket and / or a lawn chair and enjoy family entertainment in a beautiful park. The 2021 Play in the Park calendar is as follows: In the event of rain or bad weather, community events will be canceled. Additional information and updates on this summer’s community events can be found here: www.cityofeastlansing.com/communityevents [cityofeastlansing.com] Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website . Keep in touch with us anytime, anywhere. Sign up for newsletters sent by email to your inbox. Choose from these options: Latest News, Severe Weather, School Closures, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts. Follow us on twitter Like us on facebook







