Entertainment
“Smallville” actor Allison Mack helps convict Keith Raniere
SmallvilleActor Allison Mack provided federal prosecutors with an audiotape that helped convict sex cult leader Keith Raniere.
According to Variety, prosecutors shared a sentencing briefing note on Monday (June 21) that detailed how Mack, who is best known for her role as Clark Kents’ friend Chloe Sullivan inSmallville, had made a recording of her chatting with Raniere about the mark of her “slaves”.
In 2019, the actor pleaded guilty in court to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges relating to the NXIVM cult and its sub-sect, DOS. She was also charged with several sex trafficking offenses and allegedly recruited sex slaves for Raniere, former head of NXIVM. Mack, who faces 14-17 and a half years behind bars, is to be sentenced on June 30.
In the sentencing memo, federal prosecutors asked US District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis to grant Mack a reduced sentence, citing the substantial cooperation she provided in the prosecution of Raniere.
“Although Mack could have provided even more substantial assistance had she made the decision to cooperate sooner, Mack provided important, detailed and highly corroborated information that aided the government in its prosecution,” prosecutors said in the statement. note (by Variety).
Raniere was convicted last year of racketeering, sex trafficking, possession of child pornography and other crimes. He was sentenced to 120 years in prison. Mack did not testify at Ranieres’ trial and his cooperation has not been publicly announced.
Part of Mack’s cooperation was providing him with the tape on which Raniere was discussing a branding ritual, in which his slaves were to be tattooed with his initials. Raniere had denied any involvement in such a ritual.
A transcript from the tape, which was included in the court file, appeared to show Raniere and Mack discussing the marking ceremony.
“Do you think that the person who is marked should be completely naked and somehow held at the table as a, almost as a sacrifice?” Raniere asked Mack according to the transcript.
Raniere then described how stigmatized women should be in a “vulnerable position”.
“Lying on your back, legs slightly or legs apart like, like feet, feet held to the side of the table, hands probably above the head being held, almost as if they were tied, like a sacrifice, whatever, ”he said. .
He continued, “The person should ask to be marked. I should say, please mark me that would be an honor, or something like that. An honor that I want to wear for the rest of my life, I do not know.
“And they should probably say that before they are selected, so it doesn’t look like they’re being coerced.”
The memo also detailed Macks’ conduct as the cult’s “master”, stating that she recruited several women into the group and encouraged them to provide nude photos and have sex with Raniere.
After pleading guilty in 2019, Mack told the court: I am here to plead guilty in front of your honor. I must take full responsibility for my conduct. I am very sorry for my role in this matter.
She continued: I am so sorry for my family and for the good people I have hurt because of my erroneous adherence to Keith Ranieres’ teachings.
NXIVM has publicly presented itself as a self-help organization, describing itself as a community guided by humanitarian principles that seek to empower people and answer important questions about what it means to be human.
For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit Rape Crisis Charity Site. In the United States, visit RAIN.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]