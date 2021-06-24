“Smallville” actor Allison Mack helps convict Keith Raniere

SmallvilleActor Allison Mack provided federal prosecutors with an audiotape that helped convict sex cult leader Keith Raniere.

According to Variety, prosecutors shared a sentencing briefing note on Monday (June 21) that detailed how Mack, who is best known for her role as Clark Kents’ friend Chloe Sullivan inSmallville, had made a recording of her chatting with Raniere about the mark of her “slaves”.

In 2019, the actor pleaded guilty in court to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges relating to the NXIVM cult and its sub-sect, DOS. She was also charged with several sex trafficking offenses and allegedly recruited sex slaves for Raniere, former head of NXIVM. Mack, who faces 14-17 and a half years behind bars, is to be sentenced on June 30.

In the sentencing memo, federal prosecutors asked US District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis to grant Mack a reduced sentence, citing the substantial cooperation she provided in the prosecution of Raniere.

“Although Mack could have provided even more substantial assistance had she made the decision to cooperate sooner, Mack provided important, detailed and highly corroborated information that aided the government in its prosecution,” prosecutors said in the statement. note (by Variety).

Raniere was convicted last year of racketeering, sex trafficking, possession of child pornography and other crimes. He was sentenced to 120 years in prison. Mack did not testify at Ranieres’ trial and his cooperation has not been publicly announced.

Part of Mack’s cooperation was providing him with the tape on which Raniere was discussing a branding ritual, in which his slaves were to be tattooed with his initials. Raniere had denied any involvement in such a ritual.

A transcript from the tape, which was included in the court file, appeared to show Raniere and Mack discussing the marking ceremony.

“Do you think that the person who is marked should be completely naked and somehow held at the table as a, almost as a sacrifice?” Raniere asked Mack according to the transcript.

Raniere then described how stigmatized women should be in a “vulnerable position”.

“Lying on your back, legs slightly or legs apart like, like feet, feet held to the side of the table, hands probably above the head being held, almost as if they were tied, like a sacrifice, whatever, ”he said. .

He continued, “The person should ask to be marked. I should say, please mark me that would be an honor, or something like that. An honor that I want to wear for the rest of my life, I do not know.

“And they should probably say that before they are selected, so it doesn’t look like they’re being coerced.”

The memo also detailed Macks’ conduct as the cult’s “master”, stating that she recruited several women into the group and encouraged them to provide nude photos and have sex with Raniere.

After pleading guilty in 2019, Mack told the court: I am here to plead guilty in front of your honor. I must take full responsibility for my conduct. I am very sorry for my role in this matter.

She continued: I am so sorry for my family and for the good people I have hurt because of my erroneous adherence to Keith Ranieres’ teachings.

NXIVM has publicly presented itself as a self-help organization, describing itself as a community guided by humanitarian principles that seek to empower people and answer important questions about what it means to be human.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit Rape Crisis Charity Site. In the United States, visit RAIN.