Why this article about Hollywood celebrities moving to Texas is so offensive





When you pay close attention to the news cycle, you start to sense when a story is about to “hit.” Just like the tides, there is a mistaken attraction, a change, when something goes from a simple story to a cultural trend.

This was the case earlier this week when the New York Times ran a breathtaking article about three Hollywood C-List (D-List?) Celebrities who traded California, especially Los Angeles, for Texas, especially Austin, aka LA from Texas. The play documented three rich white women – Joy actor Becca Tobin; Hillary Duff’s sister, Haylie; and The Sopranos star Jamie-Lynn Sigler, all drawn to the Lone Star State for its “small town hospitality and everyday amenities.”

“You don’t pay for parking anywhere,” Tobin told The Times, a quote openly mocked in the Twittersphere this week.

RELATED: Three Hollywood stars rebuild their lives in the heart of Texas When the writer lukewarms about how Austin’s scorching housing market is leading to a devastating affordability crisis (look for it three paragraphs down!), Tobin retorts that she’s donating to Mobile Loaves & Fishes, the non-profit association founded by Alan Graham that serves the homeless population of central Texas, as if affordability could be offset as a kind of carbon credit for housing. For a city just weeks away from a controversial campaign to ban homeless camping, whose subjects and the author of the article seem blissfully oblivious, it’s not just deaf, it’s insulting . This article from a laid-back Hollywood actor-turned-Texan elicited a different and more visceral reaction than the ones that came before it, and there were plenty of them. (Just a few of the stars who decamped to Texas during the pandemic? James van der Beek, Adrian Grenier, Chris Harrison and most of the Queer Eye cast, all covered out of the blue by news outlets.) Unlike those other stars, it’s easy to make fun of Tobin and his friends because they are women, white and serious. And it’s hard to imagine Meadow Soprano trying to suck the marrow out of the local culture for profit, unlike, say, Joe Rogan and Elon Musk, two other recent transplants. While it doesn’t make the Austin headlines, San Antonio also sees the benefits and dangers of being among the “affordable and cool” cities. Businesses are moving from their heavily taxed headquarters to the town of Alamo (I wrote about one this morning) and millennials are scouring Eastside Zillow’s listings for their first home. READ MORE: You know, maybe San Antonio doesn’t need a professional baseball team after all In May 2021, the median home price in San Antonio was $ 282,400, a 17% jump from last year, while the average home price was $ 341,853, a jump of 23 % from May 2020, according to the San Antonio Real Estate Board. As a result, house prices in San Antonio are comparable to those in Houston, where the median home price hit a record high of $ 295,000 in April, according to the. Houston Chronicle. This attention is not new to the Lone Star State, which exists as a contradiction. What other state is billed as an outsider, but has four of the 10 largest cities in the United States? What other state can enact the most restrictive women’s reproduction bill in the country and drop nearly all restrictions on gun control in the same week? What other state has endured decades of being a punch line for coastal elites only to watch those same coastal elites discover the magic and myth of Texas? Part of this contradiction is recognizing the bad parts, the mud and the mud. Much of Texas’ past is rooted in the oppression of browns and blacks: colonialism, slavery, segregation, red lines, the list goes on. The newcomer’s narrative fits this pattern, and articles like this Times article make it seem like real-time whitewashed. For every transplant looking to “enjoy a less hectic, cheaper life,” in Texas there are countless people who are just trying to get by. My hope is that there are more stories of the real impact behind this migration, with longer research times and preferably not written by a white person who has spent most of their career covering culture. from Austin (hi, hello). But it’s important to at least start the conversation. If we don’t have these talks, if we don’t adopt policy changes, invest in public transport, adopt sane land use codes, fight for living wages , then there is a chance that the people who make the hearts of our cities beat will leave. And where can they go? California?





