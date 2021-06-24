New Orleans Jazz Fest 2021 will revive much of the canceled 2020 festival, in a shorter time frame | Louisiana Festivals

The canceled New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2020 will have a second chance in 2021.

Over a dozen famous acts announced Thursday for the very first Fall Jazz Fest Dead & Company, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Lizzo, HER, the Wu-Tang Clan with Soul Rebels, Black Crowes, Brandi Carlile, Norah Jones, Brittany Howard were originally booked for the 2020 festival, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They will try again at this year’s postponed Jazz Fest, which opens at the fairgrounds on Friday October 8 and ends Sunday October 17.

New to the 2021 list are Melissa Etheridge, Ludacris, longtime Jazz Fest favorites Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band and Randy Newman, and newbie Demi Lovato.

Other 2020 acts coming up this fall include Elvis Costello & the Imposters, the Isley Brothers, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, David Sanborn, Chris Isaak, the Beach Boys and New Orleans native Ledisi. The festival will also rekindle a planned tribute to Dr John.

And car dealer / crooner Ronnie Lamarque will have another chance to make his Jazz Fest debut.

The lineup announced for what is officially the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell also includes a litany of local artists who form the basis of the festival.

The roster of seasoned veterans and new faces includes Revivalists, Tank and the Bangas, Irma Thomas, Deacon John, Terence Blanchard, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux, Galactic, Jon Batiste, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, PJ Morton, Tab Benoit, Cyril Neville, Leo Nocentelli, Anders Osborne, Kermit Ruffins, Big Freedia, The Radiators, Ivan Nevilles Dumpstaphunk, Little Freddie King, Walter Wolfman Washington and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band.

More artists will be announced next month.

All this music needs to be piled up in a shorter period of time than usual. The Fall Jazz Festival will only feature six days over two weekends from Friday to Sunday: October 8-10 and October 15-17.

This is two days less than in 2019, when the festival was reduced to eight days for its 50th anniversary. The canceled 2020 festival also reportedly lasted eight days, with both Thursdays designated as Locals’ Thursdays, with discounted tickets for Louisiana residents.

Probably because the sun sets earlier in October than in spring, the music will end an hour earlier than usual, at 6 p.m. instead of 7 a.m.

No specific information was provided on COVID-19 related protocols at the upcoming Jazz Fest. The press release announcing the list said Jazz Fest is working closely with city and state officials to ensure the event is safe for all attendees and attendees. The Festival will be presented in accordance with COVID-19 public health guidelines applicable at the time of the event.

In 2020, Jazz Fest launched a General Admission Pass valid for an entire weekend. General Admission Weekend Passes, valid for all three days of a designated weekend, are available in limited quantities, for an early bird price of $ 200 plus service charge.

Once the early bird allocation is exhausted, the price of a three-day pass increases to $ 225 plus a service charge.

Big Chief, Grand Marshall and Krewe of Jazz Fest VIP packages are also available.

Day tickets go on sale in July.

VIP and General Admission ticket buyers who have postponed their tickets from 2020 to 2021 will receive an email from the ticketing company on how to redeem their tickets.

Details are available at www.nojazzfest.com.

Jazz Fest is owned by the nonprofit New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation, which uses the proceeds to fund a range of cultural and educational initiatives, as well as smaller free festivals.

It is produced by Quint Davis and his Festival Productions Inc.-New Orleans in partnership with international live entertainment powerhouse AEG Presents.

The fact that much of the 2021 roster is the same as it is in 2020 reflects how the concert and festival industry essentially pressed for hiatus and closure at the start of the pandemic, but is now scrambling to resume where things left off.

The nightly shows of the Jazz Fest often featured tributes or surviving members of the Grateful Dead. This year, Deadheads will be heading to Fair Grounds in broad daylight for Dead & Company, which features Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir and drummers Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, as well as John Mayer on lead guitar. New Orleans bass legend George Porter Jr. sat down with them at the Smoothie King Center in 2018.

After a decade of effort, Lizzo exploded in 2019 thanks to hit singles Truth Hurts and Good As Hell, eye-catching and confident pop / hip-hop hybrids. For the Good As Hell video, Lizzo joined Southern Universitys Human Jukebox Marching Band and their Fabulous Dancing Dolls.

The Foo Fighters once rocked the Jazz Fest on a hot and humid Sunday afternoon in 2012. Frontman Dave Grohl would later compare this sweaty spectacle to digging a ditch in a sauna. The group recently headlined the first full-capacity concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City since the start of the pandemic.

Stevie Nicks is also a Jazz Fest veteran. She performed at the festival as a member of Fleetwood Mac in 2013. Fleetwood Mac was due to return in 2019 to replace the Rolling Stones, but ended up also canceling after Nicks fell ill.

By the time the fairground gates open on October 8, approximately 887 days will have passed since the closing Sunday of the Jazz Fest 2019 nearly two and a half years.

With more than 475,000 people, this year’s total attendance was the highest since Hurricane Katrina.

After canceling in 2020, the producers announced their intention to return in the spring of 2021. But in January, with the prognosis of COVID-19 containment and vaccine distribution still uncertain, they decided to postpone the festival until October.

Due to the forced postponements by coronaviruses, the fall schedule in New Orleans is even busier than usual.

The French Quarter Festival, which normally precedes the Jazz Fest in April, runs from September 30 to October 2; its last Sunday, Oct. 3, was recently taken off the schedule at the request of the city so it wouldn’t conflict with a Saints’ home game that afternoon.

After the two three-day weekends of the Jazz Fest, the BUKU Music + Art Project, which normally takes place in March, takes over the grounds of Mardi Gras World on October 22 and 23.

Even with a reduced number of days, Jazz Fest will remain the biggest festival of the fall.

The full list of acts announced for Jazz Fest 2021, broken down by weekend, is as follows:

October 8-10

Dead & Company, Foo Fighters, Lizzo, The Black Crowes, Demi Lovato, Brandi Carlile, Wu-Tang Clan with The Soul Rebels, The Revivalists, Ludacris, Ziggy Marley: Songs of Bob Marley, Randy Newman, Tank and The Bangas, Galactic , David Sanborn, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Kermit Ruffins & the Barbeque Swingers, Chris Isaak, Cyril Neville, Hourra for the Riff Raff, Charlie Musselwhite, Arturo Sandoval, Martha Redbone Roots Project, Ricky Skaggs, Doug Kershaw, Boyfriend, El Gran Combo , Lil Ed & the Blues Imperials, Tab Benoit, Leo Nocentelli, Anders Osborne, Walter Wolfman Washington & the Roadmasters, Little Freddie King, Kathy Taylor and Favor, Hommage à Bessie Smith, Nicholas Payton, Deacon John, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux and the Golden Eagles Mardi Gras Indians, We are One and Divine Ladies Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, plus hundreds more.

October 15-17

Stevie Nicks, Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band, HER, Norah Jones, Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Beach Boys, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Jon Batiste, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Brittany Howard, Irma Thomas, Melissa Etheridge, The Isley Brothers, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Boz Scaggs, Rickie Lee Jones, Ledisi, Tower of Power, Big Freedia, Keb Mo Band, PJ Morton, Playing for Change Band, Samantha Fish, Terence Blanchard feat. The E-Collective, Rebirth Brass Band, Shovels & Rope, Asleep at the Wheel, Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science, Ivan Nevilles Dumpstaphunk, The Radiators, Christone Kingfish Ingram, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, George Porter Jr. & Runnin Pardners, Davell Crawford, Puss N Boots, The Campbell Brothers, Jermaine Landrum & Abundant Praise Revival Choir, The Roots of Music Marching Crusaders, Tribute to Dr. John, The Count Basie Orchestra, New Orleans Nightcrawlers, Ronnie Lamarque, and hundreds more .