Andrew Lloyd Webber leads entertainment industry in pilot event lawsuit

Andrew Lloyd Webber has joined with others in the entertainment industry in launching a lawsuit to force the government to deliver the results of its pilot events live.

The Events Research Program organized test events at sporting, musical and artistic venues to assess the safety of large gatherings during the pandemic.

In a statement, the group, which also includes musician Peter Gabriel and theater producer Sir Cameron Mackintosh, accused the government of “making it impossible to plan a live entertainment business” by not sharing their findings.

Lord Lloyd Webber said: “Last week I rejected the government’s invitation to have Cinderella singled out as a last-minute part of the events research agenda.

“Today, with a range of voices from the theater and live entertainment industries, we are forced to go further.

“Now we just have to see the data that is being used to strangle our industry so unfairly.

Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cinderella star Carrie Hope Fletcher and Cinderella writer Emerald Fennell (left to right)

“The government’s actions are forcing theater and music companies to descend from a cliff as the summer progresses while selecting top-level sporting events to unfold. The situation is more than urgent.

Sir Cameron said: “Having been forced to close our theaters twice last year, the second time after the government urged reopening for Christmas, thus losing additional millions, a joint insurance scheme to protect us against another forced shutdown is vital.

“With most commercial theaters, we have had absolutely no direct financial support either for our productions or for the maintenance of our historic theaters.

“Opening without any protection is impossible for many producers, live event organizers and theater buildings across the country.

“Having contributed huge sums of money to the chessboard over the past decades, the theater is in desperate need of support in its hour of need or the government will be responsible for the disintegration of one of the most important assets. priceless and irreplaceable of this country after centuries of being the envy of the world.

Lord Lloyd-Webber has previously said he would have been prepared to be arrested going forward at full capacity at the Cinderella premiere at the Gillian Lynne Theater in London on June 25.

Culture Minister Nigel Huddleston said earlier this week that if there had been “major concerns” about the results of the research program “we would have made sure the information was in the public arena.”

Speaking in the House of Commons, he added: “Some of the initial data points have already been announced by the Secretary of State in May, but the report needs to be complete, it needs to be reviewed by a large number of parties. government stakeholders, we will be releasing it very soon indeed.

A government spokesperson said: “We understand that a full reopening delay is difficult for live events, but we are helping our creative industries and sporting organizations get through it.

“We have made available a record 2 billion in aid for culture and 600 million for sport, in addition to billions more through other government programs.

“Our groundbreaking and ongoing events research program is gathering important evidence to help ensure that all live events, including theater performances, festivals and concerts, are fully operational once this is done. sure.

“We will publish the results of the program before proceeding to step 4, as we have always promised. This aligns with publication commitments for other journals on the roadmap. ‘

The Prime Minister wants to allow “certain theatrical performances” to take place at full capacity before the remaining restrictions are lifted on July 19.

Up to 20 live event drivers will take place in the four weeks leading up to the deadline, including the Wimbledon singles finals and four Euro 2020 matches.

But he added that after seeking legal advice, he decided he couldn’t risk the cast, crew and audience members individually fined. It will now operate at 50% of its capacity.

The Download Festival is among the events taking part in the pilot and fans braved the rain last week as they showed up for the three-day festival at Donington Park in Leicestershire.

The capacity has increased from 111,000 to around 10,000, but participants do not have to wear masks or social distancing.