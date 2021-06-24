Miley Cyrus to release special Pride ‘peaceful protest’





The LGBTQ + community has said “Give me what I want” and Miley Cyrus is forcing herself because she can’t stop, won’t stop supporting her community. The former Disney star is set to release the special “Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You” concert on Peacock this Friday, just in time for the last weekend of Pride Month. The 28-year-old broke the news on Instagram, teasing fans of her many costume changes and guests including Madonna, Maren Morris, Little Big Town, the Osborne brothers, Orville Peck and Mickey Guyton who will join her on stage at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. the one hour special will feature her hits and “Creative Tour” on Classics to Celebrate Pride, “including renditions of” The Climb “,” Party in the USA “,” True Colors “,” We Belong “and” Dancing Queen ” “. Miley will be joined by drag queens Kylie Sonique Love and Jaidynn Diore Fierce, both of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, as well as Venus Ann Serena, Sapphire Mylan, Iris Lefluer and Raquel Rea Heart. In previews of the show, Miley and her guests sing “Believe” from Cher, another LGBTQ + icon, who recently joined TIC Tac wish everyone “good pride”. Miley signed a deal to create three specials with NBCUniversal. peacock The pop-turned-rock star described his special concert as a “peaceful protest.” “There are laws that endanger the lgbtq + community all over the country and even here in my home state,” she explained on Instagram. “We can’t stop and we won’t stop doing everything in our power to create the changes we want to see not only here but ALL OVER THE WORLD! You have to start somewhere! So I started in Nashville. Miley has been a strong and active advocate for the LGBTQ + community. But her place as an LGBTQ + icon goes beyond her flashy aesthetic and inspiring music, evident in her work in the community. In 2014, Miley sent Jesse Helt, a young homeless man, on stage to accept her MTV Video of the Year award for “Wrecking Ball” in honor of “1.6 million runaways and homeless youth. – shelter in the United States who are starving, lost and scared for their lives right now. He asked viewers to donate to My friend’s house, an organization that helps homeless youth in Los Angeles. Working with My Friend’s Place inspired Miley to launch the Happy Hippie Foundation, which went public in 2015. Miley will be joined by award-winning artists and LGBTQ + allies, the Osborne brothers, Mickey Guyton, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Orville Peck. Katherine Bomboy / Peacock The singer launched the non-profit organization to rally youth to fight injustice towards homeless youth, LGBTQ youth and other vulnerable populations, according to their mission statement. Then, in 2016, Miley publicly joined the LGBTQ + community when she became pansexual, recounting Variety, “All my life, I have not understood my own gender and my own sexuality.” She said after meeting people who identified as gender neutral at an LGBTQ + center in Los Angeles, she discovered her identity. “I was like, ‘Oh, that’s why I don’t feel straight and I don’t feel gay,” she said. “It’s because I’m not.” The global star often collaborates with members of the LGBTQ + community, including drag queens in her 2015 VMA performance of “Dooo It!” She also appeared in season 11 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in 2019 and featured RuPaul on her song “Cattitude” the same year. The “Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You” special will be the first of three specials Miley will do with NBCUniversal. Miley will perform an array of her hits and put her creativity at the service of beloved classics and LGBTQ + anthems. Vijat Mohindra / Peacock







