Gun Lake Casino renames 20 Monroe Live

Grand Rapids 20 Monroe Live entertainment venue has a new name after Gun Lake Casino became its new title sponsor on Thursday.

The venue, located at 11 Ottawa Ave. NW, owned and operated by Live Nation, is now known as GLC Live at 20 Monroe.

Gun Lake Casino is delighted to announce the long awaited return of live entertainment to Western Michigan, said Sal Semola, President and COO of Gun Lake Casino.

Our recent alliance with Live Nation was founded on our collective mission to provide an unparalleled entertainment experience for our guests. Our community patiently waits for concerts, comedy shows and other performances to become part of their daily lives. We’re excited to share that our iconic brands have partnered up with a long-term partnership to reintroduce high profile acts to this premier venue, GLC Live at 20 Monroe.

Gun Lake Casino is owned and operated by the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of the Pottawatomi Indians (Gun Lake Tribe). The casino, which offers gaming options, restaurant selections, promotions, sports betting and events, is located 30 minutes south of GLC Live at 20 Monroe.

Live Nation is thrilled to continue its commitment to bringing the best in entertainment to fans of West Michigan, said Sue Barsoum, General Manager of GLC Live at 20 Monroe. Our partnership with Gun Lake Casino is a great representation of two organizations that strive to deliver memorable experiences to their customers.

GLC Live at 20 Monroe first opened its doors to live music, entertainment and events in 2017. Since then, the 2,600-seat hall has welcomed fans to various entertainment events featuring artists such as Incubus, Jack White, Kevin Gates, Jeezy, Breaking Benjamin, Primus, Queens of the Stone Age, The Pixies, Hanson, Kip Moore, Chase Rice, Tom Segura, Chelsea Handler and more.

GLC Live at 20 Monroe offers a general admission standing floor with reserved mezzanine seating, while some events offer seating anywhere. The second level also includes the Vanguard, a VIP club with amenities including a private bar, outdoor patio and lounge area.

Events will begin returning to GLC Live at 20 Monroe on August 14. The program includes: