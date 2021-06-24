Emmy Predictions for Best Actor: Prince vs. Duke vs. Ballroom King





Last year’s Emmy winner for Best Dramatic Actor, Jeremy Fort (“Succession”) is not eligible to defend his title in 2021 as his show did not air any new episodes during the eligibility period. This opens the door for a new champion – or the return of a former champion. So who will it be? The expert journalists we interviewed are divided among several contenders, with three in particular at the top of their rankings. And it could be a royal affair. After his victories at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, Josh o’connor is the favorite to play Prince charles in the fourth season of “The Crown”, with 15 pundits betting on him to win. The Netflix historical drama has yet to be nominated in this category as it mainly focuses on the reign of Charles’ mom, Queen elizabeth ii (played this season by Olivia colman), but season four largely revolved around Charles’ marriage to princess diana (Best theater actress in the lead Emma Corrin). And “The Crown” is the clear favorite to win Best Drama Series for the first time, further raising O’Connor’s profile in this race. SEEYes, there are 22 ‘Bridgerton’ cast members on the Emmy newsletter: Julie Andrews, Rege-Jean Page, Phoebe Dynevor…

But six pundits believe Emmy voters will pick a duke over a prince. They say “Bridgerton’s” is a romantic and dashing track Rege-Jean Page is the man to beat. The show quickly made him a favorite with viewers and members of the industry: he won the MTV Movie and TV Awards, voted on by fans, and was nominated by his peers alongside O’Connor for the SAG Awards (they both lost to “Ozark’s” Jason bateman, which is not eligible for this year’s Emmys). And he was invited to host “Saturday Night Live” last spring, so he could get an additional nomination for Best Guest Comedy Actor. Pray Tell technically doesn’t have a royal title on “Pose,” but that’s really just a technical detail. Billy Porter plays the lord of the ballroom who kills like a queen, and he was the king of that category in 2019. Four experts predict he will return to the winner’s circle for the show’s final season, where Pray Tell has reckoned with his past as he continued his fight against AIDS. Of those top three contenders, he’s the only one to have gotten a perfect 10 from Emmy Voters before, so don’t be surprised if he wears the crown again. TO PREDICTEmmy nominees until July 13

Make your Gold Derby predictions now. Download our free and easy app to Apple / iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete with legions of other fans as well as our experts and editors for the best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champions. Can you then surpass our estimated rankings? Remember to always keep your predictions up to date as they impact our latest race odds, which terrify chefs and Hollywood stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your edgy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders hide every day to keep up with the latest awards buzz. Everyone wants to know: what do you think? Who are you predicting and why?

