West Hollywood waiter says harassed for supporting Trump





WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA A former server at a West Hollywood restaurant is suing the company after saying he was forced to resign after being harassed because of his support for former President Donald Trump.

Joseph Bliven said the owner of WeHo Bistro repeatedly harassed him for his political views while working at the restaurant. Bliven, who is heterosexual, also says co-workers and clients made unwanted sexual advances to her, but after complaining she was told to get used to it because it was like that in West. Hollywood. Bliven’s lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against the restaurant and its owner, Jeff Douek, alleges unfair dismissal, discrimination based on political affiliation and exercise of protected rights, harassment related to guidance sexual and failure to prevent harassment.

He seeks compensatory and punitive damages not specified in the lawsuit filed Tuesday. Douek could not be reached immediately. According to the lawsuit, Bliven was hired as a waiter in 2013 and was highly regarded by curators. However, he says he is a conservative Republican, unlike Douk, a liberal Democrat.

“Douek has spoken with his employees and customers about his support for the Democratic Party and his contempt for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party,” the lawsuit said. The lawsuit claims Douek opened a bottle of champagne with customers and staff to celebrate the death of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016. After Trump became the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in the presidential election from 2016, the lawsuit says Douek “was bullied, shamed and targeted” by employees who supported the future president.

Douek also kept a toilet brush in the restaurant bathroom that had a replica Trump doll on it, and the orange bristles were meant to be Trump’s hair, the costume says. Bliven said that after telling Douek he was supportive of Trump, “a change occurred in Douek’s behavior” and the owner began to be more hostile towards him. The former waiter cited several examples of what he considered harassment, including red hats parodying Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan, questions about whether he was in the Proud Boys or believed in ” the deep state “and similar jokes.

According to the lawsuit, the owner also thought it was funny when Trump contracted coronavirus after downplaying the severity of the illness for so long. “Douek told Bliven he hoped the president would have died of the disease,” the lawsuit says. “Douek then laughed. Bliven says he returned from a trip to Florida in November 2020 and was not allowed to return to work until he passed a coronavirus test, which he says other employees who left the state were not required to do so. He said he believed the request was “discriminatory” and forced him to resign. City News Service contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos