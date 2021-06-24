Sonics’ new “best friend” slipped into yesterday’s symphony





Screenshot: Sega / Kotaku I’ve heard that a lot of people have a good time with yesterday’s symphonic celebration of the Sonic the hedgehog 30th anniversary series. What could be better than listening to hours of iconic video game music? Maybe listening to hours of iconic video game music while a character you created with Sonic on a giant screen behind the band? Yes, it is probably better. Ian mutchler (no link) is a screenwriter who has previously done animation work at Sega, Warner Bros. and Dreamworks. He’s also the creator of Ian Jr., the wide-eyed orange creature you might have seen with Sonic in brief. Sound forces part of yesterday’s concert. Mutchler was recently recruited by Sega to help capture original gameplay footage for the event, and when it came time to record Sound forces, his special friend was waiting for him. We were going through some levels when I realized that the avatar on my game file was still Ian Jr., which of course I asked. [the Sega rep] to try to stay, Mutchler said Kotaku by email. 2017 Sound forces capitalized on the overwhelming popularity and prevalence of Sonic fan characters by allowing players to create their own personalized avatar to navigate desolate and war-torn environments. As is often the case with these kinds of character creation systems, Sound forces gave rise to monstrosities galore, but a good boy named Ian Jr. stood out from the crowd of Sonic clones and grimdark auto-inserts. G / O Media may earn a commission At one point, a friend of Mutchlers even became prolific Sonic the hedgehog artist Tyson Hesse at draw a fanart personalized character. Hesse is also known to have achieved Sonic Manias incredible cutscenes and redrawing the original gruesome appearance of Sonics in the live-action movie, so it’s safe to say that his sketch was a big step towards consolidating Ian Jr.’s canonicity in the Sonic universe. The concert simply sealed the deal in the minds of its creators. Ian Jr. is now canonically Sonic the Hedgehog’s best friend and should be considered during the best Sonic characters from all time lists, added Mutchler.







