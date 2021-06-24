AHMED RHODES, FITNESS MODEL, ACTOR, DANCER AND ENTREPRENEUR, SHARES HIS SECRETS TO SUCCEED





It is not often that a person is able to master all elements of creative expression and business today. The different demands and demands of dancing, modeling, acting and running a business can be incredibly stressful for an individual; yet for Ahmed Rhodes it is a typical day as he continues to grow and expand his various businesses and avenues. As a retired UPS driver and CEO of Rhodes2fitness, Ahmed’s successful fitness business is helping people around the world live the healthy and fit lifestyle they want and dream of. As the embodiment of the muscular and fit, commanding an audience of over 18,000 people on Instagram who log into his workout-related content, Ahmed has created a fitness platform accessible to all. In fact, Ahmed is so passionate about fitness that he competed as a bodybuilder, as well as accepted gigs as a fitness model throughout his tenure. But her modeling doesn’t stop there. He was a new cover model and worked with other major brand partnerships who demanded his look and appearance as part of their campaigns. Enter your business into the ranks of affiliates Moreover, Ahmed knows the power of Affiliate Marketing which is why he is also an Affiliate and Partner of BEASTFACTORYTM, as well as a TV Host and Animation Master. He is currently working to expand his affiliate marketing network while ensuring more media appearances and features than ever before. Like successful men before him, Ahmed knows how important it is to have a team of mentors that he can admire and contact for help. He is currently supervised by Armand Peri, founder of Hunk-O-Mania, CEO and founder of Diva Royale and of the public relations agency New Age; Mike Muse of the Mike Muse Show SiriusXM, co-host of Sway in the Morning on SiriusXM Radio; and Jeff Learner from the entire nation. I know none of this is possible without relying on the experts who came before me, leveraging their personal fitness careers and competitions to create some great seven and eight brands and platforms today. numbers, Ahmed said. It is my goal to now take what I have learned and accomplished and pass it on to my sons, as well as my future mentees. Life is what you want to make of it, everything is available if you work hard enough to get it. Truly a family man Ultimately, Ahmed is the father of four sons, as well as an incredibly supportive and caring person towards his amazing girlfriend. He is a father who intends to provide his sons with support, options and avenues so that they too can realize their professional and entrepreneurial dreams. Today, Ahmed works as a bespoke personal trainer with top clients, and lends his physical and modeling skills to booked parties and events. It also has products for sale through the BEASTFACTORYTM brand, which can be found at @beastfactorytm on Instagram. For more information or to work with Ahmed, visit: https://www.instagram.com/gqrevue/ Posted on June 24, 2021







