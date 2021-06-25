Well done! Vail returns, Allman Betts Band in Vilar, Eagle Flight Days and more: Tricias Picks 06/25/21

Well done! Vail Music Festival

Bravo! The Vail Music Festival returns for its 34th season this weekend and will run through August 4.

The 34th Bravo! The Vail Music Festival returns this weekend with the sounds of the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, one of the best chamber orchestras in the world. Hailing from St. Paul, Minnesota, the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra does its Bravo! Vail Music Festival will kick off and be joined by violin virtuoso Joshua Bell on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The Bravo team! The Vail Music Festival planned the flagship event during the pandemic, before COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. Well done! Vail typically exhibits works of grandeur and sonority, with the most notable works from the past by composers like Mahler, Beethoven, and Stravinsky. Planning during the pandemic opened up a creative space to use musical works suitable for small ensembles. Regardless of the size of the orchestras, expect to be moved by the same beloved sounds.

The Saturday evening concert will be dedicated to the Four Seasons with the classic Vivaldis from three centuries ago mixed with the Argentinian composer Astor Piazzollas The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires, written at the end of the 20th century. Whether you are a fan of traditional baroque or fancy a musical adventure with the tango style of the Piazzollas version, it brings together two different periods and two different parts of the world.

On Sunday evenings you can hear Schuberts Piano Trio in E flat major, D. 929 and Brahms Piano Quintet in F minor, Op. 34. In addition to Joshua Bell on violin, Kyu-Young Kim and Hyobi Sim will join the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra on violin and viola respectively. Zlatomir Fung will be on cello and Shai Wosner on piano.

For more information on tickets and timetables, visit bravovail.org .

Vilar Concert Series

The Allman Betts Band kicks off the Sounds of Summer concert series at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Sunday.

The Vilar Performing Arts Center launches its Sounds of Summer concert series this Sunday with the Allman Betts Band. After a winter of limited capacity and live broadcasts, the Vilar is pleased to announce that it will offer live broadcasts at full capacity.

The Allman Betts Band is made up of Devon Allman and Duane Betts. Devon Allman is the son of Gregg Allman, founding member, keyboardist and singer of the Allman Brothers Band. Duane Betts is the son of another founding member of the Allman Brothers Band, Dickey Betts, who was guitarist and singer in the Allman Brothers Band. The two sons reunited with Berry Duane Oakley, son of the founding bassist of the Allman Brothers Bands, the late Berry Oakley. The line looks like this:

Devon Allman guitar, vocals

Duane Betts guitar, vocals

Berry Duane Oakley bass, vocals

Johnny Stachela guitar, vocals

John Ginty keyboards

R Scott Bryan percussion, vocals

John Lum Battery

According to the band’s website, Allman and Betts want to focus on writing and recording new music that could one day join the classics their legendary parents once created.

Program of the concert series:

June 27: Allman Betts Band 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Allman Betts Band 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. July 2nd : Randy Rogers Band 8 p.m.

Randy Rogers Band 8 p.m. July 10: An Evening with Phoffman from Greensky Bluegrass 7:30 p.m.

An Evening with Phoffman from Greensky Bluegrass 7:30 p.m. July 25: LeAnn Rimes Acoustique – 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

LeAnn Rimes Acoustique – 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. July 31 : The Homage to the Orchestra of Electric Light Experience – 8 p.m.

The Homage to the Orchestra of Electric Light Experience – 8 p.m. 5 August : Amy Grant – 8 p.m.

Amy Grant – 8 p.m. August 15th : Not our first goat rodeo – 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Not our first goat rodeo – 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. August 28: Keb Lu 8 p.m.

Keb Lu 8 p.m. September 3: Sierra Ferrell and the East Pointers 7:30 p.m.

For more details on tickets, visit vilarpac.org .

Eagle flying days

The Eagle community is getting ready to host their annual Flight Days with fun family activities like a pet show, baby contest, 5k, pancake breakfast and more. This year, Eagle will celebrate its legacy and the resilience of residents over the past year at the festival and parade.

How did the event get its name? According to the eagleoutside.com website, in 1922 the county seat was stolen from Red Cliff by a group of Eagle residents who were quite pranksters. They got the county seat and sort of brought it back to Eagle. Since then, the community has celebrated these Eagle scalawags and their move from county seat to Eagle with the annual Flight Days event.

This year a special appearance of the 101 1st Army group

Friday

4 p.m .: Opening of the Inflatable Carnival –

5:00 p.m .: Castle Peak Pet Show No prior registration required. Call 970-328-5444 with questions

5 p.m .: Cutest baby contest No prior registration required

5:30 p.m .: Fanfare of the 101st Army

7:30 p.m .: Rewind Band Rock covers from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s

Saturday

7:00 am 5k Flight Days Register at 6th and Wall Street

7:30 a.m. Lions Club Pancake Breakfast

10 a.m. Eagle Hometown Parade on Broadway

11 a.m. Opening of the inflatable carnival, horseshoe tournament

2:00 p.m. Music Rock of Ages (101st Army Rock Band)

3:15 p.m. Music Dixieland comes to life! (101st Army Dixieland Band)

4:30 p.m. American Country Music (101st Army Country Band)

6 p.m. Music Altitones

8:30 p.m. Music The Evolution Live

Free live music

Members of Turntable Review perform on the patio during Mayans FAC. Live music is scheduled in all kinds of places all over the valley this weekend.

FAC and Maya

The Mayan FAC (Friday Afternoon Club) musical series will begin this Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Friday until September 10. The FAC 2021 program highlights several of Colorado’s hottest bands, including the Johnny Schleper Band, The Turntable Revue, Matty G and Friends, The Evolution, and the Rewind.

FCC is not only about live music, but also offers. Sample $ 3 tacos, $ 5 beers, and $ 7 margaritas, plus a full Mayan menu of craft cocktails, Colorado microbreweries, and delicious modern Mexican fare.

New this summer, Maya will also be offering Sunday Jazz starting June 27 featuring Vail Valley musician Kathy Morrow playing everything from swing jazz tunes to sultry blues from 9 a.m. to noon every Sunday. Come for the music and stay for brunch. Mayan classics such as Chilaquiles Huevos Rancheros and Chorizo ​​Benedicts will be served with traditional dishes such as Belgian waffles and bites of avocado toast. Reservations recommended. For more information, visit http://www.riverfrontdining.com .

Pop-up music at Avon

Pop Up Street Music in Vail / Lionshead

Saturdays and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

discoverrevail.com

June 26 – Guardian Brothers

June 27 – Robby Peoples & The People

Weekly Beaver Creek Activities

Beaver Creek offers a variety of free family activities every day of the week through August 31st. From yoga in the morning under the rising sun to groove through the tunes of a silent nightclub under the moon and stars, fill your days and nights with music, fitness and fun. If you see Helmut Fricker playing this weekend, wish him a happy birthday.

In addition to the Centennial Express Elevator (# 6) open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Beaver Creek will be playing music daily from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The weekly schedule looks like this:

Mondays :

Free outdoor yoga class from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Dinner and movie 7-9 p.m.

Tuesdays :

Free outdoor outdoor lesson from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Fossil Posse Dinosaur Adventures 4-5:30 p.m.

Wednesdays :

Free outdoor yoga class from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Helmut Fricker performs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Live music 4-6 p.m.

Dinner and movie – 7-9 p.m.

Thursdays :

Helmut Fricker performs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Fossil Posse Dinosaur Adventures 4-5:30 p.m.

Thursday night Grove and Move 7-9 p.m.

Fridays:

Free outdoor yoga class from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Friday Live Music 4-6 p.m.

Saturdays:

Saturday Silent Disco 5 8 p.m.

Sundays:

Helmut Fricker performs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Fossil Posse Dinosaur Adventures 4-5:30 p.m.

Check beavercreek.com/events or download the new Beaver Creek Village Guide mobile app for times and event details.