Entertainment
Well done! Vail returns, Allman Betts Band in Vilar, Eagle Flight Days and more: Tricias Picks 06/25/21
Well done! Vail Music Festival
The 34th Bravo! The Vail Music Festival returns this weekend with the sounds of the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, one of the best chamber orchestras in the world. Hailing from St. Paul, Minnesota, the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra does its Bravo! Vail Music Festival will kick off and be joined by violin virtuoso Joshua Bell on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
The Bravo team! The Vail Music Festival planned the flagship event during the pandemic, before COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. Well done! Vail typically exhibits works of grandeur and sonority, with the most notable works from the past by composers like Mahler, Beethoven, and Stravinsky. Planning during the pandemic opened up a creative space to use musical works suitable for small ensembles. Regardless of the size of the orchestras, expect to be moved by the same beloved sounds.
The Saturday evening concert will be dedicated to the Four Seasons with the classic Vivaldis from three centuries ago mixed with the Argentinian composer Astor Piazzollas The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires, written at the end of the 20th century. Whether you are a fan of traditional baroque or fancy a musical adventure with the tango style of the Piazzollas version, it brings together two different periods and two different parts of the world.
On Sunday evenings you can hear Schuberts Piano Trio in E flat major, D. 929 and Brahms Piano Quintet in F minor, Op. 34. In addition to Joshua Bell on violin, Kyu-Young Kim and Hyobi Sim will join the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra on violin and viola respectively. Zlatomir Fung will be on cello and Shai Wosner on piano.
For more information on tickets and timetables, visit bravovail.org.
Vilar Concert Series
The Vilar Performing Arts Center launches its Sounds of Summer concert series this Sunday with the Allman Betts Band. After a winter of limited capacity and live broadcasts, the Vilar is pleased to announce that it will offer live broadcasts at full capacity.
The Allman Betts Band is made up of Devon Allman and Duane Betts. Devon Allman is the son of Gregg Allman, founding member, keyboardist and singer of the Allman Brothers Band. Duane Betts is the son of another founding member of the Allman Brothers Band, Dickey Betts, who was guitarist and singer in the Allman Brothers Band. The two sons reunited with Berry Duane Oakley, son of the founding bassist of the Allman Brothers Bands, the late Berry Oakley. The line looks like this:
- Devon Allman guitar, vocals
- Duane Betts guitar, vocals
- Berry Duane Oakley bass, vocals
- Johnny Stachela guitar, vocals
- John Ginty keyboards
- R Scott Bryan percussion, vocals
- John Lum Battery
According to the band’s website, Allman and Betts want to focus on writing and recording new music that could one day join the classics their legendary parents once created.
Program of the concert series:
- June 27: Allman Betts Band 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- July 2nd : Randy Rogers Band 8 p.m.
- July 10: An Evening with Phoffman from Greensky Bluegrass 7:30 p.m.
- July 25: LeAnn Rimes Acoustique – 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- July 31 : The Homage to the Orchestra of Electric Light Experience – 8 p.m.
- 5 August : Amy Grant – 8 p.m.
- August 15th : Not our first goat rodeo – 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- August 28: Keb Lu 8 p.m.
- September 3: Sierra Ferrell and the East Pointers 7:30 p.m.
For more details on tickets, visit vilarpac.org.
Eagle flying days
The Eagle community is getting ready to host their annual Flight Days with fun family activities like a pet show, baby contest, 5k, pancake breakfast and more. This year, Eagle will celebrate its legacy and the resilience of residents over the past year at the festival and parade.
How did the event get its name? According to the eagleoutside.com website, in 1922 the county seat was stolen from Red Cliff by a group of Eagle residents who were quite pranksters. They got the county seat and sort of brought it back to Eagle. Since then, the community has celebrated these Eagle scalawags and their move from county seat to Eagle with the annual Flight Days event.
This year a special appearance of the 101 1st Army group
Friday
4 p.m .: Opening of the Inflatable Carnival –
5:00 p.m .: Castle Peak Pet Show No prior registration required. Call 970-328-5444 with questions
5 p.m .: Cutest baby contest No prior registration required
5:30 p.m .: Fanfare of the 101st Army
7:30 p.m .: Rewind Band Rock covers from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s
Saturday
7:00 am 5k Flight Days Register at 6th and Wall Street
7:30 a.m. Lions Club Pancake Breakfast
10 a.m. Eagle Hometown Parade on Broadway
11 a.m. Opening of the inflatable carnival, horseshoe tournament
2:00 p.m. Music Rock of Ages (101st Army Rock Band)
3:15 p.m. Music Dixieland comes to life! (101st Army Dixieland Band)
4:30 p.m. American Country Music (101st Army Country Band)
6 p.m. Music Altitones
8:30 p.m. Music The Evolution Live
Free live music
FAC and Maya
The Mayan FAC (Friday Afternoon Club) musical series will begin this Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Friday until September 10. The FAC 2021 program highlights several of Colorado’s hottest bands, including the Johnny Schleper Band, The Turntable Revue, Matty G and Friends, The Evolution, and the Rewind.
FCC is not only about live music, but also offers. Sample $ 3 tacos, $ 5 beers, and $ 7 margaritas, plus a full Mayan menu of craft cocktails, Colorado microbreweries, and delicious modern Mexican fare.
New this summer, Maya will also be offering Sunday Jazz starting June 27 featuring Vail Valley musician Kathy Morrow playing everything from swing jazz tunes to sultry blues from 9 a.m. to noon every Sunday. Come for the music and stay for brunch. Mayan classics such as Chilaquiles Huevos Rancheros and Chorizo Benedicts will be served with traditional dishes such as Belgian waffles and bites of avocado toast. Reservations recommended. For more information, visit http://www.riverfrontdining.com.
Pop-up music at Avon
Pop Up Street Music in Vail / Lionshead
- Saturdays and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- discoverrevail.com
- June 26 – Guardian Brothers
- June 27 – Robby Peoples & The People
Weekly Beaver Creek Activities
Beaver Creek offers a variety of free family activities every day of the week through August 31st. From yoga in the morning under the rising sun to groove through the tunes of a silent nightclub under the moon and stars, fill your days and nights with music, fitness and fun. If you see Helmut Fricker playing this weekend, wish him a happy birthday.
In addition to the Centennial Express Elevator (# 6) open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Beaver Creek will be playing music daily from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The weekly schedule looks like this:
Mondays :
- Free outdoor yoga class from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Dinner and movie 7-9 p.m.
Tuesdays :
- Free outdoor outdoor lesson from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Fossil Posse Dinosaur Adventures 4-5:30 p.m.
Wednesdays :
- Free outdoor yoga class from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Helmut Fricker performs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Live music 4-6 p.m.
- Dinner and movie – 7-9 p.m.
Thursdays :
- Helmut Fricker performs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Fossil Posse Dinosaur Adventures 4-5:30 p.m.
- Thursday night Grove and Move 7-9 p.m.
Fridays:
- Free outdoor yoga class from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Friday Live Music 4-6 p.m.
Saturdays:
- Saturday Silent Disco 5 8 p.m.
Sundays:
- Helmut Fricker performs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Fossil Posse Dinosaur Adventures 4-5:30 p.m.
Check beavercreek.com/events or download the new Beaver Creek Village Guide mobile app for times and event details.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]