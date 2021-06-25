Andrew Garfield, Daisy Edgar-Jones in FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven – The Hollywood Reporter





Milk Oscar-winning actor Dustin Lance Black teams up with FX to adapt Jon Krakauer’s bestseller Under the banner of heaven. Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones will star in the limited series, which will launch on FX on Hulu. paradise will be produced by Imagine Television and Aggregate Films by Jason Bateman. Inspired by the book, the series revolves around a dedicated detective whose faith is put to the test as he investigates a brutal murder that appears to be linked to the spiraling of a esteemed Utah family in the LDS fundamentalism and its mistrust of government. Garfield will play Pyre, an LDS alumnus who is committed to his church and family, but begins to question some of his teachings through his contact with a suspected murderer. Edgar-Jones, who broke up with Hulu Normal people, will play Brenda, a faithful Mormon victim of a brutal murder. Black, who grew up in a Mormon home and has previously written on HBO Great love, is credited as the creator of the series and will write the scripts. Black exec produces alongside Imagine’s Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Samie Kim Falvey and Anna Culp. Bateman (FX A teacher) and his Aggregate Films collaborator, Michael Costigan, will be the company’s executive producers; David Mackenzie (Against all odds, Perfect sense) and Gillian Berrie (Against all odds, Checked in) will also be executive producer, with Mackenzie set to direct multiple episodes. “Dustin Lance Black is a gifted storyteller and the perfect artist to adapt Jon Krakauer’s gripping novel for FX,” said Gina Balian, president of originals at FX. “Lance joins an incredible creative team led by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard at Imagine Television who have been passionate about telling this story with him for years. We are delighted that David Mackenzie has joined us as a director and Andrew Garfield. and Daisy Edgar-Jones star in Under the banner of heaven. “ Addition of Black, who won an Oscar for writing the biopic on Harvey Milk Milk: “After so many years of work, I am incredibly grateful to Imagine and FX for their patience and commitment to bringing this story to the screen. Raised in the LDS faith, my hope is that this true crime thriller can shed light on the horrific brutality in God’s name in our own backyards. Imagine in 2011 set up paradise as a feature film for Warner Bros. with Black attached to write the screenplay based on the 2003 book. “At Imagine, we’ve been dedicated to telling this powerful story for almost a decade. With the trust and support of FX and the unwavering commitment of Lance Black, we are finally on the right track. We couldn’t be more excited to work with David Mackenzie, Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones to bring this project to life, ”Imagine’s Grazer and Howard said in a joint statement Thursday. Garfield to star in Jonathan Larson’s adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda Tic, Tic … Boom and has already won a Tony for his role in Broadway’s Angels in America. Her credits include an Oscar nominated role in Hacksaw ridge. He is replaced by CAA, Gordon & French in the UK and Sloane Offer. Edgar-Jones starred in Hulu adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal people, a role that earned him Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations. His credits include HBO / BBC Mr. Jacques and War of the Worlds. She is with UTA and Hamilton Hodell in UK Black, who once did ABC When we get up and wrote and narrated a documentary 8: The Mormon proposal which focuses on the church’s efforts to block same-sex marriage in California with Proposition 8, is with CAA. paradise will become the last original FX to launch on its FX hub on Hulu. paradise becomes the last limited series collected from FX, joining the vehicle of Kate Mara and Brian Tyree Henry Class of ’09.







