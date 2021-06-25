Strategy Analytics: half the world owns a smartphone | Business





BOSTON – (BUSINESS WIRE) – June 24, 2021– According to a new study from Strategy Analytics, half of the world's population now owns a smartphone in June 2021. Some 4 billion people today use a smartphone. It took 27 years to reach this historic milestone. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005926/en/ Figure 1: Global Smartphone User Base:% of Global Population (1) (Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.) Yiwen Wu, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics, said, "We estimate that the global smartphone user base has grown significantly from just 30,000 people in 1994 to 1.00 billion in 2012, and a record 3, 95 billion today in June 2021. With approximately 7.90 billion people in total on the planet in June 2021, this means that 50% of the whole world now owns a smartphone. It took 27 years to reach this historic milestone. Linda Sui, Senior Director of Strategy Analytics, added: The world's first modern smartphone, IBM Simon, was released commercially in the United States in 1994. It was followed by other famous models, such as the Nokia 9110 Communicator in 1998 and Ericsson R380 for Europe in 2000. Apple iPhone popularized the smartphone in 2007, while Google Android democratized the smartphone with an affordable software platform starting in 2008. Neil Mawston, Executive Director of Strategy Analytics, added: Half of humanity now owns a smartphone. The smartphone is the most powerful computer of all time. Smartphones are now used by 4 billion people around the world, from urban California to suburban China and rural Africa. Consumers and workers alike appreciate the convenience, convenience and security of having a connected computer in their pocket. Smartphones have become an essential daily tool. We predict that 5 billion people will use smartphones globally by 2030. The full report, Half the world has a smartphone, is published by Strategy Analytics, details of which can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/2ytd9ufe. About strategic analysis Strategy Analytics is an independent global research and consulting company. The company is headquartered in Boston, USA, with offices in UK, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India and China. Visit www.strategyanalytics.com for more information. 1 Numbers are rounded. User base refers to the number of people of all ages who own and use an active smartphone. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005926/en/ CONTACT: Americas Contact: Linda Sui / +1 617 614 0735 / [email protected] EMEA Contact: Neil Mawston / +44 1908 423 628 /[email protected] Contact: Yiwen Wu / +44 1908 423 788 / [email protected] Copyright Business Wire 2021.

