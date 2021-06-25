Comedian and actor Felipe Esperaza to perform Unmasked at the Tobin Center on December 17





SAINT ANTHONY Comedian and actor Felipe Esparza will come to San Antonio on December 17 to perform his new comedy special Unmasked at the HEB Performance Hall at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are on sale for Tobin Center members now and will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 25 for general admission, according to Tobin Center officials. Esparza is best known for his specials: Theyre Not Gonna Laugh at You, Translate This, and his Bad Decisions / Malas Decisiones in two versions, multilingual, on Netflix. Esparza has also made recurring TV appearances on shows like NBCs Superstore, Netflixs Gentefield and Adultswims The Eric Andre Show. He has a popular podcast called Whats Up Fool? where Esparza finds and talks with random people he finds interesting. Tickets start at $ 32.50 for general admission and $ 60 for a VIP package, which includes a post-show meetup. More information to buy tickets and reserve a parking space can be found here. A d Officials say the following health and safety protocols at the Tobin Center will be enforced: All participants will be subject to a temperature control prior to entry. Guests with high temperatures will not be allowed to enter.

All participants must wear a mask for entry and whenever they are away from their seats or designated areas. (Masks will be provided to those who do not have them). Resident businesses can choose to require masks at any time. Check with the presenter before each show.

No food or drink outside.

No large handbags, backpacks or bags.

Contactless payments and ticket scanning.

Occupancy of toilets and elevators limited and monitored at all times.

Frequent cleaning of touch surfaces and use of electrostatic disinfection devices.

Multiple contactless hand sanitizer locations are available throughout the site.

Plexiglas guards in place for concessions, customer services and ticketing.

Seats in the HEB auditorium will both be row with two empty seats between parties for adequate social distancing.

Floor markers for social distancing will be in place at all queuing points: parking garage elevator lobbies, Tobin elevator lobbies, concessions, customer services, merchandise locations, washrooms and ticket booths.

Social spacing will be maintained at the Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza and the Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater.

Tobin Center staff and volunteers will undergo a temperature check before entering the theater and will not be allowed to enter if the temperature is high.

Tobin Center staff and volunteers will wear face masks at all times. RELATED ON KSAT.COM

Copyright 2021 by KSAT – All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos