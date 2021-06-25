What Harrison Ford’s injury means for Indiana Jones 5





Harrison Ford was injured while rehearsing a fight scene in the upcoming Indiana Jones 5, but what could his injury mean for the next chapter of the franchise?

What is Harrison Ford’s injury about? Indiana Jones 5 does for the next adventure film mean? Ford reportedly sustained a shoulder injury while rehearsing a fight scene for the film, and while production is still progressing, the official statement from the Indiana Jones 5 The team says adjustments will be implemented as needed in light of Ford’s injury. As for what that might mean for the film itself, it’s a complicated situation. For one thing, Harrison Ford is 78 at the time of this writing, so injuries from the action scenes are no joke at his age. Likewise, Ford is known to be one of Hollywood’s toughest actors and has never shied away from performing stunts and fights, especially for his iconic role as Indiana Jones. From the description of it, this isn’t even the worst injury Ford has suffered while playing Indyspecifically. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. RELATED: Indiana Jones: Every Actress Who Almost Played Marion Ravenwood When making Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Ford suffered a herniated disc in his back while filming a fight scene with a Thuggee Cult assassin, which led to Ford being repatriated to the United States for surgery and stuntman Vic Armstrong replacing Ford in many of the film’s action scenes. Although it was a much worse injury, Ford was also much younger at the time, so his current shoulder injury shouldn’t be seen as a problem either. Either way, how this affects the film itself is a complex subject. If Ford simply suffered a relatively minor muscle strain or strain, a typical recovery period with usual remedies would likely be sufficient, with action scenes perhaps pushed back a little further down the timeline if necessary. If Harrison Ford’s shoulder injury is more serious, the film could be reworked to some extent when it comes to its action scenes, with possible script rewrites and the film perhaps leaning more heavily on it. on Indy’s doubling than it currently is. Right now, it’s likely the team behind the production will weigh their options based on the severity of Ford’s injury before deciding how to proceed. The fact that Ford is returning to a fight and stunt heavy role at his age says a lot about his motivation and commitment to Indiana Jones as a character. Other action stars like Jackie Chan and Sylvester Stallone also continued to make intense action movies into their 60s and 70s after years of injuries themselves, so Ford isn’t necessarily doing anything great. revolutionary. Still, his shoulder injury might require some adjustments to the movie if it’s bad enough. Injury is an integral part of making action movies, and Indiana Jones the franchise is no exception. The impact of Ford’s injury on the film will be determined by the severity of the injury.Indiana Jones 5may not require this Lots of reshuffles as long as the injury isn’t too serious, but it’s still something that will need to be considered for Indiana Jones’ return to the big screen. NEXT: Where To Watch Every Indiana Jones Movie Online (Not Disney +) Why Suicide Squad 2 removes Harley Quinn’s “Rotten” tattoo

About the Author Brad Curran

(369 articles published)

Growing up, Brad developed an innate love for movies and storytelling, and immediately fell in love with the world of adventure while following the exploits of Indiana Jones, Japanese kaiju, and superheroes. Today, Brad channels his thoughts on all manner of films, from comic book movies to sci-fi thrillers and comedies, through his writings on Screen Rant. Brad also offers philosophical thoughts on martial arts and filmographies of everyone from Jackie Chan to Donnie Yen on Kung Fu Kingdom, where he has also had the privilege of interviewing many of the world’s great stuntmen and hearing from many gripping stories about the wounds suffered in their line of work and the intricacies of designing death-defying acts that he first delighted when he was young. When not writing, Brad enjoys taking a ride with the latest action hit or the Netflix original, although he’s also known to appear in “The Room” from time to time. Follow Brad on Twitter @BradCurran. More from Brad Curran







