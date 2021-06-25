The Spirit of American Festival will be held at Point Mallard July 3-4





Eagle Special DECATUR – The Spirit of America Festival will be held in Pointe Mallard Park in Decatur on July 3-4, with two days of fun, arts and crafts, live music, a bicycle parade and a spectacular fireworks display in honor of Independence Day . The festival hours are Saturday July 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday July 4 from noon to 9 p.m. Activities planned on the two days of the festival include a petting zoo, pony rides, trackless train rides, carnival games and face painting. More than 100 food and craft vendors as well as food trucks will be on site to feast on lemonade, sweet tea, crushed ice, funnel cakes, ice cream, donuts, pizza, hamburgers, hot dogs, iced coffees , Fried Oreos, spring rolls, gyros, chicken wings, roasted corn, catfish, shrimp, kettle corn and much more. Independence Day kicks off with the Kid’s Bike Parade at 10 a.m. with patriotic decorated bicycles, tricycles, carts and strollers traveling from the TC Almon Center to the Point Mallard Ice Complex. Registration for the parade is free and compulsory starting at 9 a.m. at TC Almon. Spirit of America Field will open to guests at 3 p.m. on July 4, so families can choose a prime location with their blankets and chairs for the 9 p.m. fireworks display. Additionally, there will be live entertainment at Spirit of America Field starting at 4 p.m. with North Alabama musician Zoe Burdett, Erica Moyers at 5:30 p.m., Christian band Xtreme Faith at 6 p.m. and the show. “Austin & Leb Presents” interactive family comedy show at 7:30 p.m. The fireworks display will be choreographed to music being broadcast simultaneously by WDRM, and spectators outside Point Mallard Park are encouraged to tune into 102.1 FM. From 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on July 4, NARCOG Transit will provide a shuttle service for the fireworks show from the GE Factory (2328 Point Mallard Dr. SE) and the Princess Theater (112 Second Ave. NE). Shuttle bracelets cost just $ 2 and allow each person who makes a purchase unlimited rides to and from the festival site; and will allow easy access when leaving the festival. Individual one-way trips will cost $ 1 each if a wristband is not purchased. The last call for downtown parking will be at 10:45 pm The correct change should be used. Drivers do not carry change and do not accept debit or credit cards. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and federal rules, face coverings are still required on public transportation. All runners should wear a mask and practice social distancing as much as possible. Guests are reminded to leave pets at home, and tents and golf carts are not permitted on the Spirit of America course. Parking spaces for people with disabilities and VIP event sponsors are available at the ice rink. Point Mallard Water Park will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 3 and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on July 4. slides and speed slides. Due to personnel issues, not all attractions may be running all the time. Admission is $ 20 for adults (12-61), $ 15 for children (5-11 years old), military personnel (with ID) and seniors (62+), and free for children aged 4 and under. After a busy day in the water park, you can head to the Spirit of America Field to enjoy the fireworks display. Entrance to the festival itself is free and parking is free. Point Mallard Park is located at 2901 Point Mallard Drive in Decatur. For more information, call 256-341-4839 or visit the Festival’s Facebook page @spiritofamericafestival.







