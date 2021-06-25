EP ‘Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell’ on the creation of a definitive document

While British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is currently awaiting trial in November 2021, facing charges ranging from seducing minors to sexually trafficking in relationship children, the producers behind “Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell” believe the moment of the release of this docuserie could not be more perfect.

That’s because they didn’t set out to capture the definitive story of her legal battles, but rather “to be the definitive documentary on who this woman is,” executive producer Emma Cooper explained during the panel. Seriesfest for docuseries in three parts.

The docuseries don’t just focus on Maxwell’s relationship with incumbent Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender who was re-arrested (this time for child sex trafficking) in 2019 and found dead in his jail cell just a month away. after this arrest. . The two were in orbit with each other for decades (although the exact length may depend on who you ask) and were sometimes romantically linked (again depending on who you are). who you ask). Without this association, Maxwell might not have made the headlines. However, sailing “a tyrannical, powerful and wealthy man” was something she had learned earlier in life, executive producer and director Barbara Shearer said, due to the conduct of her father, Robert Maxwell, of the ‘editing.

“We were trying to connect the dots to the audience, to make the audience understand why she chose Jeffrey Epstein to stay with him for almost 20 years,” she explained.

“What we have now with this documentary series is a very good basis for people to understand this woman behind the headlines that they will start to see more and more as the trial progresses,” Cooper added.

Maxwell did not respond to the production team’s request for an interview, which they say up front in the docuseries. Instead, they lean more on “the people who knew her best in her different faces,” Cooper said, including her childhood friend and writer Anna Pasternak, as well as the executive producer and reporter for the. series Nina Burleigh, who wrote about Epstein and Maxwell for VarietyRolling Stone’s sister publication under the umbrella of PMC.

“We walked in with a list of hundreds of names and started approaching them one by one. And it was quite an experience, ”Burleigh said of finding and selecting who to interview on camera.

Almost immediately “we realized that we probably wouldn’t get [Ghislaine] on camera, ”executive producer Jennifer Harkness said. “But we felt that through all of the interviews we did from her childhood until today, her time in New York City, we would be able to really complement who she was.”

Work on his docuseries unofficially began in 2016 when Shearer was researching Epstein and realized that Maxwell was an interesting character. “A woman who socialized with the two of them in Palm Beach came to me with a story. I didn’t know him, and neither did the mainstream media, ”Shearer recalls.

She introduced the project at the time and heard two main concerns: the first was that those she introduced didn’t know who this guy was and the second was that it was “a disgusting subject, a little unpleasant”. .

“A comment from a guy on the network [was], “Barbara, if it was a murder, I would have a better chance of giving the green light,” she said.

But she didn’t give up, and with years of research and many connections with the people in their orbit, as well as a bigger spotlight already shining on Epstein and Maxwell, she introduced the project to Harkness and Laura Michalchyshyn from Blue Ant Media in January. 2020, just with an adjusted angle.

“I said, ‘Don’t mind him: who’s a lot more interesting than this guy because he’s just a crook – he’s almost cliché – is that woman.’ It is complicated. His journey is fascinating. … I still believe that she is a much more complex character, much more worthy of investigation, from a documentary point of view, ”said Shearer.

Further research was to be done for “Epstein’s Shadow,” particularly around the 2,000-page court document regarding a libel suit against Maxwell that came into public view in August 2019.

“We couldn’t have done it without the legal documents that had been slowly released,” Burleigh said. “If you read them carefully, you would be able to understand why Ghislaine Maxwell and her lawyers wouldn’t have wanted this material to be public, because it was so filled with depositions and allegations that were really, really serious.”

“Epstein’s Shadow” began production in September 2020, with the team working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (They only met in person for the first time a few weeks ago.) When they started working on the play, Maxwell’s trial was slated for spring 2020. However, in May, a federal judge postponed it.

“Episode 3 just ends at trial,” Shearer said. “It didn’t affect our history. The only thing that would have affected our history much more dramatically is [if] she had been released on bail.

“If she had been released on bail,” she continued, “we should have really thought about the question, ‘How do we go back and open up episode 3, make voices heard and talk about the bail? Because otherwise our show would immediately have looked out of date. “

Working on a project where there is an active case against the subject can be a moving target. The team “also had to be very responsive to any new information that came out, so as soon as something came up on Twitter there was a big group chain going around,” Harkness said. And certainly, there are many sensitivities involved as well. The key is to stick with what is known to be factual when telling your story. However, “even though we all adhere to the code, I think with a woman like this, and we are women, you come up with questions and you come with an empathy and curiosity that then slightly goes where your eye is. could fall, ”Cooper said.

The “Epstein’s Shadow” team was made up of 60 to 70 percent women behind the camera, Harkness said, which was both “intentional” and important “in shaping the trio’s narrative.

While “this is not necessarily a series about survivors,” said Shearer, their views became inseparable towards the end of the three hours “because there is no crime if there is no of victims.

“The final voice was given to Maria Farmer, who was a predominant element in episodes 2 and 3 because she was so strong,” she continued. “So we have a nod to the fact that we know there are victims in all of this, survivors of this whole thing.… It’s a beast of history, and I think a lot of others will come out.

It remains to be seen whether they will follow up with a trial-focused second part of the series, as Harkness would only say they will “all watch. [it] in November.”

“Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell” is now streaming on Peacock.