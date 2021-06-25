John Cena Confirms His Intention To Return To WWE | Entertainment





John Cena has confirmed his intention to return to WWE. The wrestler-turned-Hollywood superstar – who stars in the blockbusters “F9” and “The Suicide Squad” this summer – has not been seen in a ring since he faced “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a movie match Firefly Fun House at “WrestleMania 37” in April 2020. However, he appeared on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ this week and addressed the speculation about a potential return to the ring and said, “Those rumors are true. I will definitely be back in WWE, I don’t know. not when. “ The 44-year-old star had discussions with fans last month when he shared the company logo on Instagram, although he has now claimed he just felt “nostalgic.” He added, “Yeah, I posted this in May. I was feeling pretty nostalgic for WWE, and just wanted to post the logo. “Some people took it when I was coming home right away, which I didn’t. “I didn’t have my last game and can’t wait to have my next game.” Cena is rumored to be in contention for a match against current Universal Champion Roman Reigns at next month’s “SummerSlam” event in Las Vegas. The grappling icon recently responded to reports and hit both Cena and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Reigns said: “It’s like a dream for a lot of our fans. It’s not a dream for him. [fans]. I get a lot of that with Dwayne and John Cena as well, these guys are doing really well on their own. “No doubt about it. I don’t know. If I were these guys, I don’t know if I would want to come back and take care of myself. “I’m a problem right now for everyone. If I were them, I would stay on set. I would continue to show these streaming service movies.” Meanwhile, Reigns’ onscreen “special advisor” Paul Heyman has previously hinted at the idea of ​​a dream match against The Rock. He said Metro.co.uk: “I applaud Dwayne The Rock Johnson for keeping his name out there in the media by expressing a desire to step into the ring with the number one box office attraction in sports, entertainment or sports entertainment, Roman Reigns. “

