How this ex-Bollywood actor digitizes the former B2B pest control company after his father passed away
After the successful release of his 2013 film Sixteen, where he performed alongside Wamiqa Gabbi, Keith Sequeira, Zakir Hussain and Izabelle Leite, Matthew Highphil was at the heart of Bollywood’s brilliant industry until 2018 when his father’s health began to deteriorate.
Suffering from colorectal cancer for several years, Highphills’ father, Dr Mathieu, had built Marco Pest Control Operations in 1977 to Delhi to provide pest control services.
Even in his final days, as he fought the hard battle with cancer, he pivoted his business operations in 2020 to come up with a chemical formula for COVID-19 disinfection.
A Doctorate in entomology, Dr Mathews had won prestigious awards such as the Vijay Ratna Award in 1991, the Millennium Award in 1999, the Arch of Excellence (Business) Award in 2009, etc., for his services.
Dr Mathews took his last breath in May 2021. In a conversation with SMBShistory, Highphill talks about how he follows in his father’s footsteps and strives to achieve his vision to grow and strengthen the business. He also talks about his goal of transitioning to modern working methods, which is the need of the moment.
Deals
was started with the aim of offering pest control services to control mosquitoes, cockroaches, termites, bedbugs and rats, but subsequently expanded to offer full services of facilities management to organizations.
Highphill says his father started the business from scratch and single-handedly amassed a staggering customer base like Honda, Delhi High Court, Muthoot Finance, St Columbus School, and much more.
We have set global standards for pest control and facility management services, and all of our chemicals are imported from Germany. We strive for service excellence and have had many customers with us for over 30 years, says Highphill.
Highphill Mathew, Second Generation Entrepreneur, Marco Pest Control Operations
While Highphill denies sharing details of the company’s revenue, he says it is a sole proprietorship operating on a B2B business model and currently employs around 50 people.
Marco Pest Control had worked for government projects through contracts and tenders. During the lockdown, the company supported the sanitation of the premises of the High Court judges.
The market
Marco Pest Control Operations has been operating in the traditional way for years and has lacked digital adoption.
My dad was comfortable working the traditional way and he was successful too. Now a lot of companies operate on the pump and dump model, but for old companies like ours we have face value and that’s the legacy I carry now, says Highphill SMBShistory.
the Indian pesticide market reaches a value of Rs 232 billion in 2020, and the market is expected to show moderate growth over the next five years. To scale the business, Highphill plans to leverage technology and also reach the B2C space, and compete with aggregators like Urban business.
My dad loved his job and he always used to say, I’ll only retire once, and he stuck to his words. He did not retire from work until he took his last breath. I execute his ideas and visions to take business to new heights, exclaims Highphill.
Challenges and way forward
The pest control industry is slow to embrace digital, but Highphill says he wants to leverage the technology to reach more customers.
During the lockdown imposed in the first wave of COVID-19, the business experienced a downturn in business for two to three months and struggled to operate with closed offices. However, demand picked up as businesses and institutions sought to control insects for their furniture. At the same time, the demand for sanitation arose and the business pivoted to serve it.
Highphill says that for a long time the company served only in the B2B space and is now scanning. They plan to enter the consumer space through an app that would help consumers search for a pest control service provider from the comfort of their own homes.
Marco Pest Control Operations is also restructuring to enter the medical consumables business and plans to launch a hand sanitizer.
