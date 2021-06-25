When Kareena Kapoor spoke of watching Karisma Kapoor cry during her wrestling days: “I’ve seen too much” | Bollywood





Actress Karisma Kapoor celebrates her 47th birthday on Friday June 25. She was one of the most popular Bollywood stars of the 90s and worked with actors such as Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. While Karisma Kapoor belongs to one of Bollywood’s most prestigious families, success and work have not been easy for her. Her younger sister, Kareena Kapoor, also joined the movie industry a few years later. During an interview with Simi Garewal, Kareena spoke in detail about Karisma’s struggling days as a young actor in Bollywood. Kareena Kapoor has said she will watch her older sister cry entire nights with their mother, actress Babita Kapoor. “I saw my sister sit for nights with my mom and cry, saying people put her down and she never would. I was hiding and watching because they would never want me to see the pain they were feeling. I’ve seen too much of it, “she said. Kareena added that it would hurt her to see her sister cry too. “As a child, I saw a lot of things with my mother, my sister. I lived their life with them, went through their traumas. I think I saw my sister cry nights together to fall asleep while she struggled. . And it hurts me. Anything that hurts my loved ones hurts me. It’s what makes me the person I am, “she added. When asked if her difficulties had deterred her from becoming an actress too, she replied, “Not at all. It made me so strong. If I may say so, I feel like a man. I can do anything. face, amount of pain, any amount of people trying to put me down I would fight because I saw my mom and sister go through this struggle and I’m ready for it. Read also : When Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about equation with Rani Mukerji: She saw me cry In 2014, Karisma also opened up about Kareena and how they were both successful actors. “I think there has never been a precedent where two Bollywood sisters have managed to work simultaneously as heroines within the same decade or the same generation. I think we have been lucky and fortunate. lucky to have had great careers, “she told PTI. Karisma took a long break after the birth of her children, Samaira and Kiaan. Last year, she returned to the screen with the web series Mentalhood. Kareena also has two children. She welcomed her second son in February but has yet to reveal his name.

