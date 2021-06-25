Actor Han teases his revenge plan against Deckard Shaw

Han Lue Sung Kang actor teases the kind of revenge plan his Fast & Furious character might be planning against Deckard Shaw now that he’s back in F9.

With Han Lue back F9, Sung Kang teases his character’s revenge plan against Deckard Shaw. After years of presumption of death, the beloved character returns in The Fast Saga in F9. This is one of the biggest mysteries in the blockbuster, but along with that, there is also an interest in doing justice to what happened to Han.

Han’s death played a big part in Deckard’s introduction to The Fast Saga; he hijacked the soft-spoken, ever-eating member of the team in revenge for what happened to his brother, Owen, the main antagonist of Fast & Furious 6. But, the battle between Deckard and Dom’s crew only really lasted until furious 7. At the end of theThe fate of the furious, Shaw’s older brother not only got a free pass for what happened to Han, he was also unofficially welcomed into the team. Even though Deckard was instrumental in saving Dom’s secret son with Elena, many didn’t like that there was any mention of Han’s car crash.

Talk with Comic, Kang was asked what a potential face-to-face between Han and Deckard might look like. Of course, since there is an unresolved conflict between them, the actor also spoke about a possible revenge plan for the former Deckard trying to kill him in Tokyo. Instead of brute force, expect Han to be more subtle in his ways. Kang explains:

Well, I mean, kidding aside, Han has lost his love and he’s getting revenge on his side. He needs this. But the question is, how does a person or man like Han take revenge? Is it by force or is it psychological? Is it emotional? What is that? I think that’s what I’m looking for, that’s how this confrontation is approached? Is it traditional? Because I don’t think he’s going to take Deckard Shaw one-on-one. I mean, Deckard Shaw is Jason Statham. He knows martial arts. Han doesn’t. He does not know martial arts. I know that because Sung Kang does not know martial arts. If I don’t know martial arts, Han doesn’t know martial arts. Han is a lover. It is not the fighter. So let’s see, let’s see.

Even before Han was surprisingF9return was revealed, the Justice for Han movement was already booming. At this point, many just wanted Deckard to be held responsible for what happened to Han, and since the former Shaw remains active in The Fast Saga, it’s still possible. But instead, Universal continued to rehabilitate Deckard’s image, firmly establishing him as a hero in the spin-off. Hobbs & Shaw where he teamed up with Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs. It also effectively separated them from the main line of movies, allowing them to chart their own course separate from what Dom and his team are doing.

But, now that Han is alive and back with the family, there is renewed interest in doing Han justice. F9 Director Justin Lin previously revealed that this was one of the main reasons he returned to The Fast Saga. That being said, don’t expect this to be accomplished in the next movie, just because Deckard isn’t expected to be appearing there in a major way. In any case, with the return of Kang inF9, the actor isn’t averse to Deckard getting redemption properly, but hopefully audiences will see some sort of showdown between the two before that happens.

Source: Comic

