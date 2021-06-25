Hyatt Hotel Nue Hollywood Secures $ 27 Million Loan





Columbia Pacific Advisors has provided a $ 27 million bridge loan for the completion of construction to the owners of the Hyatt Hotel Nue in Hollywood. The hotel is under development at 1525 N. Cahuenga Blvd. and is owned by S3D Partners. We are very pleased to have closed our financing with Columbia Pacific Advisors. Despite the challenges imposed by COVID, the Columbia Pacific team recognized the unique opportunity presented by this project and worked tirelessly with our team to close this loan. We look forward to embarking on this journey together and are excited to bring this modern, high-quality boutique hotel to Hollywood later this year, Jayesh Kumar, Managing Director of S3D Partners, said in a statement. When completed, the property will include 64 bedrooms, a ground floor lobby and restaurant, a rooftop bar, lounge and swimming pool, and underground parking. It will be part of the Hyatt Unbound collection. Luxury boutique hotels that focus primarily on leisure-oriented markets have generally held up better and are expected to recover sooner than properties that rely more on convention or group revenue, said Eric Jordan, senior vice president. real estate loans at Columbia Pacific Advisors. A declaration. With cities returning to normal and travelers planning to get back on the road, Hyatt Hotel Nue is expected to benefit from these trends due to its focus on tourists and locals and its timely opening slated for later this year. , he added. S3D Partners is a family business. It owns or holds an interest in 12 other hotels in California and Texas. Despite the pandemic, Hyatt Hotel Nue is not the only hotel underway this year. Earlier this year, the Pendry Resort, made up of hotels and condominiums, opened on the former House of Blues site on the Sunset Strip. Further west, the new Hilton Santa Monica also opened earlier this year. The hotel, which has 286 rooms including 211 suites, was once a 253-room Double Tree. Hilton destroyed some Presidential Suites and moved the living room to create additional bedrooms. For reprint and license requests for this article, CLICK HERE.







