Live Events Return to Atlanta Market





Add to the excitement surrounding summer Atlanta Market, International Market Centers (IMC) detailed the return of in-person events and celebrations with a program of industry parties, cooking demonstrations and expanded equipment scheduled for July 13-19 at AmericasMart Atlanta. “With attendance and market activity returning to more ‘normal’ conditions, we are excited to resume the live education, networking and industry celebrations that are the hallmark of the market experience. Said Dorothy Belshaw, executive vice president of IMC, chief marketing and customer service. officer. “We will celebrate the reconnection of the industry in the Atlanta Market style with an opening night, daily networking events and the relaunch of our one-of-a-kind show kitchen. We will also introduce a new set of free amenities for buyers to meet the current transportation needs of the market. “ Launch party and reopening of the demonstration kitchen The market launch party on Wednesday, July 14 provides a long-awaited opportunity for the industry to come together again. Open to all market participants, the launch party will feature entertainment, light snacks and free drinks from 3 p.m. in the atrium of building 3, floor 2. The celebration continues Thursday through Saturday with happy hour celebrations. free hours daily from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the atrium. The popular Atlanta Market Demonstration Kitchen in Building 2, Floor 8 reopens with a live demo and book signing by Taste Creator and Author Danny Seo, Editor and Co-Principal of Street magazine and editor-in-chief of Of course, Danny Seo, who will prepare a new dessert recipe from his Naturally delicious desserts cookbook Thursday, July 15 at 11 a.m. Also on display in the demo kitchen is a video series featuring Atlanta-starred chef Kevin Gillespie, restaurateur and fan favorite of “Top Chef”, preparing his char sui pork dish and a mai tai cocktail. classic. Other in-person experiences include installations in the market featuring the 2021 Greeting Card Association LOUIE Award finalists in Building 2, Floor 2; a thumbnail of the Market Snapshot finalists in building 1, floor 1; and Instagrammable moments in buildings 1, 2 and 3. A welcoming market and city experience A new free shuttle to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and expanded free parking for shoppers make it easier for attendees to come and go from the market. The airport shuttle leaves AmericasMart from the new bus terminal in Building 1 every hour from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., July 14-17. Free parking for buyers is available near the AmericasMart campus in the garage at the Peachtree Center (0.2 km from Building 1 at 161 Peachtree Center Ave.) and the American Cancer Society building (connected by bridge to building 3 at 112 Baker St NW) July 13-19 on a first come, first serve basis until full. The Atlanta Market buyer shows are back, with the sponsorship of Juniper, IMC’s new fully integrated omnichannel B2B e-commerce platform launched this year. Buyers can use the lounges, located in Building 1, Floor 6 and Building 2, Floor 8, for meetings, networking and taking a break from the market. At shows, shoppers can learn more about the Juniper platform, pre-register for the JuniperMarket, and purchase branded items. To add to the market excitement, expanded pedestrian spaces and a new outdoor art exhibit are planned for the iconic Peachtree Street in front of Building 1. The enlarged pedestrian space extends the sidewalk three blocks in front. AmericasMart to create more opportunities to come together and travel. walk to hotels, restaurants, shops and nearby attractions. The art installation is a chalk street mural designed to celebrate and welcome market participants. “With our physical Atlanta NEXT updates, we’re improving the arrival experience – from street-level transportation to the building – as well as the in-market experience to show attendees how much we appreciate them and how excited we are to see them again in person, ”added Belshaw.







