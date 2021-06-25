Entertainment
Britney Spears speaks out after court appearance – The Hollywood Reporter
Britney Spears speaks out after calling for the end of her longtime trusteeship term.
Take from his Instagram On Thursday, the pop icon shared an image of a quote from Albert Einstein on fairy tales, something she acknowledged showing to the public.
“I believe that as people we all want the life of a fairytale and besides I posted… my life seems to be pretty amazing,” she wrote. “I think that’s what we’re all looking for !!!! It was one of my mom’s best traits… no matter how shitty a day was when I was younger… for the sake of me and my siblings, she always pretended everything was okay. I bring this to people’s attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT DEFINITELY ISN’T AT ALL …
Spears went on to apologize for “pretending” that she “was doing well for the past two years” and explained why she hadn’t talked about what was going on behind the scenes before.
“I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me… but honestly, who doesn’t want to capture Instagram in a funny light,” she wrote. She went on to say that “pretending to be okay has actually helped.”
“So I decided to post this quote today because damn if you’re going through hell… I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence… my existence… and just feeling important despite what I was going through and hey it worked… so I decided to start reading more fairy tales.
Spears’ Instagram post comes a day after the singer appeared in court virtually, where she read a statement prepared to provide a glimpse of everything she’s been through since the last time she appeared in court. and asked to end his guardianship.
She shared that she thought her guardianship was “abusive” and that it made her feel like she couldn’t “live a full life.” Among the grievances she shared were being forced to perform on a tour in 2018, changing her medications without her consent, and not being allowed to go to a doctor for remove her IUD so that she can have a baby and get married.
“Not only did my family do nothing, but my dad absolutely agreed,” Spears said. She admitted that she was in denial and felt that she could go on and try to convince herself that she was okay. “I was in shock. I am traumatised. You know, pretend until you get it right. But now I’m telling you the truth, okay? I am not happy. I can not sleep. I’m so angry it’s crazy. And I am depressed. I cry everyday.
Spears also said she was unaware she could apply for the end of the guardianship and was told she would have to be re-assessed to do so. “I don’t think I owe anyone to be evaluated. I’ve done more than enough… I owe nothing to these people – especially me, the one who covered and fed tons of people touring the road. It’s embarrassing and demoralizing what I’ve been through. And that’s the main reason I never said it openly.
After Spears’ speech, a myriad of Hollywood stars have expressed their support and rallied for the singer on social media, including ex Justin Timberlake, who stressed that “what is happening to her is just not right. “. He also expressed his hope that his family and the courts “fix things up and let her live as she wants”.
