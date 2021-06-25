Shock after the tragic death of Melissa Coates at 50

Melissa Coates, known to WWE as the “Super Genie,” has passed away at the age of 50. Image: Twitter

the wrestling world mourns the tragic death of Melissa Coates – known as the Super Genie during her time in ECW and WWE.

Former bodybuilder, actress, wrestler and manager of ECW legend Sabu, Coates passed away this week at the age of 50.

No cause of death has been revealed.

A friend of Coates wrote on Facebook on Wednesday: This may be the most difficult post I have ever made

“I just heard from Terry Sabu Brunk that super genius Melissa Coates passed away this afternoon.

I also spoke to his brother JR Coates and his niece Cassi. They told me to post this sad news

Sabu will not be taking calls and please respect their privacy at this time. Please keep them all in your thoughts and prayers.

Sabu retweeted a post referring to Coates’ death.

The Cauliflower Alley Club, a nonprofit that cares for retired professional wrestlers, also confirmed the tragic news.

Everyone here at the ACC is deeply saddened to learn that Super Genius Melissa Coates has passed, “they wrote.

We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans.

“May they find solace in the memories left over from this most difficult time. RIP Melissa.

Coates had her left leg amputated last October due to blood clots.

The wrestling world mourns the death of Melissa Coates

Tributes poured in from the wrestling world.

“I’m so sorry to hear of Melissa Coates passing. She’s always been so kind the many times I’ve seen her,” Mick Foley tweeted.

Bailey wrote: “I had my very first game against Melissa Coates. There is always a forever connection when you share the ring with someone and I am honored to have it with her.

Thank you for being so kind, helpful, and opening my face. I will really never forget you.

Lance Storm tweeted: Saddened to hear of Melissa Coates passing tonight. I didn’t know her very well, but I worked with her during my time at OVW.

The story continues

Coates (that’s what we called her. Never Melissa) was not under contract with WWE at the time, but I trained with her a few times and she was present at every show.

Coates has always been super nice and friendly and on the occasion we saw each other at a signing or convention we were always happy to see each other again. RIP Melissa Coates.

While Beth Phoenix wrote: I’m heartbroken to learn of Melissa Coates passing.

“He was a funny, kind and gentle soul. My condolences to his family and loved ones.

