Entertainment
Shock after the tragic death of Melissa Coates at 50
the wrestling world mourns the tragic death of Melissa Coates – known as the Super Genie during her time in ECW and WWE.
Former bodybuilder, actress, wrestler and manager of ECW legend Sabu, Coates passed away this week at the age of 50.
No cause of death has been revealed.
WOW: Hulk Hogan sends fans into frenzy with Instagram photo
‘DISGRACE’: Fans are furious at WWE’s ‘heartbreaking’ decision
A friend of Coates wrote on Facebook on Wednesday: This may be the most difficult post I have ever made
“I just heard from Terry Sabu Brunk that super genius Melissa Coates passed away this afternoon.
I also spoke to his brother JR Coates and his niece Cassi. They told me to post this sad news
Sabu will not be taking calls and please respect their privacy at this time. Please keep them all in your thoughts and prayers.
Sabu retweeted a post referring to Coates’ death.
The Cauliflower Alley Club, a nonprofit that cares for retired professional wrestlers, also confirmed the tragic news.
Everyone here at the ACC is deeply saddened to learn that Super Genius Melissa Coates has passed, “they wrote.
We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans.
“May they find solace in the memories left over from this most difficult time. RIP Melissa.
Coates had her left leg amputated last October due to blood clots.
The wrestling world mourns the death of Melissa Coates
Tributes poured in from the wrestling world.
“I’m so sorry to hear of Melissa Coates passing. She’s always been so kind the many times I’ve seen her,” Mick Foley tweeted.
Bailey wrote: “I had my very first game against Melissa Coates. There is always a forever connection when you share the ring with someone and I am honored to have it with her.
Thank you for being so kind, helpful, and opening my face. I will really never forget you.
Lance Storm tweeted: Saddened to hear of Melissa Coates passing tonight. I didn’t know her very well, but I worked with her during my time at OVW.
Coates (that’s what we called her. Never Melissa) was not under contract with WWE at the time, but I trained with her a few times and she was present at every show.
Coates has always been super nice and friendly and on the occasion we saw each other at a signing or convention we were always happy to see each other again. RIP Melissa Coates.
While Beth Phoenix wrote: I’m heartbroken to learn of Melissa Coates passing.
“He was a funny, kind and gentle soul. My condolences to his family and loved ones.
Watch ‘Mind Games’, Yahoo Sport Australia’s new series exploring the often brutal mental work of elite athletes in search of greatness:
Click here to sign up for our newsletter for all the latest breaking stories from Australia and around the world.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]