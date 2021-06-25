BuzzFeed to become a publicly traded company – Daily News





NEW YORK (AP) – Digital media company BuzzFeed aims for growth. It plans to become a publicly traded company with an implied value of $ 1.5 billion through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company. BuzzFeed hopes the move will put it in a better position to capture lucrative digital advertising dollars against much bigger rivals like Google, Facebook and Amazon. The company, founded by Jonah Peretti in 2006 and initially known for its lists and online quizzes, has established itself as a serious contender in the news industry, winning a Pulitzer for international reporting this year. Its other brands include Tasty, the world’s largest social food network. It bought competitors including HuffPost, the outlet founded in 2005 as The Huffington Post, from Verizon Media in November. BuzzFeed on Thursday announced plans to buy Complex Networks from Verizon and Hearst for $ 300 million. Complex is a global youth network that engages with millennials and millennials. Digital advertising is a tough field to succeed, and digital newsrooms have consolidated, including Vox’s purchase of New York Magazine and its digital branches. Facebook and Google get the majority of digital advertising dollars. In a statement, Peretti said the acquisition of Complex “would open the door to even more revenue opportunities.” A number of companies have taken a non-traditional route this year to publicize their shares, choosing to avoid partnerships with traditional financial institutions and instead merge with a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or PSPC. . SPACs can reduce the time it takes for a company to trade its shares on the stock exchange by up to 75%, compared to the traditional process of an initial public offering. After-sales services can also facilitate the enrollment of potential buyers. Companies that take the PSPC route often feel more empowered to highlight the high growth projections they expect in the future, for example. In a traditional IPO, the company is limited to highlighting its past performance, which may not be a good selling point for young startups who typically fail to generate big profits or revenue. New York-based BuzzFeed merges with a SPAC called 890 Fifth Avenue Partners Inc. BuzzFeed has stated that the parent company will be known as BuzzFeed Inc. The shares will trade under the ticker symbol “BZFD” and will be listed on a market to be determined.

