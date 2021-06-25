In photos, Bollywood celebrities inspired by the king of pop





Michael Jackson initially surprised the pop world with chartbusters like Billie Jean, Beat It, and Smooth Criminal, among others, decades ago. The famous pop artist would not only fascinate music fans around the world, but he would also come to inspire a future of performers before passing away in 2009. Today, on his death anniversary, let’s take a look at some of the many Bollywood artists who took inspiration from the King of Pop: PRABHU DEVA Prabhu Deva is considered one of the best Indian dancers. In many cases, he did Jackson’s moonwalk. In numerous media appearances, the actor-director has referred to Jackson as his influence. Fans even consider Prabhu Deva to be Jackson’s Indian equivalent. Prabhu Deva’s dancing abilities have been featured in songs such as Muqabala Muqabala, Urvashi Urvashi, Jadoo Ki Jhappi, Guleba, and many more. GOVINDA Govinda is a renowned actor from the 1990s who became known for his dancing skills. From audiences to his own creations, the actor has been a hero to many. Govinda has demonstrated his ability to interpret the Moonwalk and Jackson’s style in a number of songs and occasions. His most famous imitation of MJ was in the song I Am A Street Dancer from the 1986 movie Ilzaam. HRITHIK ROSHAN Many people were impressed with Hrithik Roshan’s smooth and precise dancing skills. The actor is one of Bollywood’s greatest dancers. He has performed Jackson’s moonwalk several times and in a few tracks. He also paid a little tribute to MJ in the Bang Bang title song by performing some of the late artist’s moves. SHAHID KAPOOR Shahid Kapoor dazzled his admirers with his dancing skills long before he earned a harsh reputation from Kabir Singh. In Chance Pe Dance, Shahid Kapoor performed many of Jackson’s moves, such as the moonwalk. In the film, he shows his dancing skills to the max. TIGER SHROFF Tiger Shroff, a young Bollywood actor, has captivated viewers since the start of his career with his dance and action skills. He has never hesitated to express his admiration for Jackson, whom he considers his idol and his hero. In 2014, he paid homage to Jackson by imitating his dance moves. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

