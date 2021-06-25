EXCLUSIVE look at the reopening of Warner Bros. ‘ Hollywood Studios Tour with Bonnie Wright

Calling all Warner Bros. fans. : grab your wand, grab your Central Perk coffee and go straight to the Bat-Signal in the sky! After more than 15 months of interruption, the Warner Bros. Studios Tour at Hollywood (Burbank, Calif.) Has announced its grand reopening for June 26, and they have more than a few enchantments in their dresses.

From the nearly century-old studio that produced some of the most iconic film and television franchises, including Harry potter, Fantastic beasts, and the entire DC Universe – fans will once again be able to explore their favorite sets and backgrounds while immersing themselves in two new experiences, Storytelling Showcase and Action and Magic Made Here.

Guests will be greeted upon arrival at the new Visitor Center, the hub of the cinematic adventure that awaits them. Here, galleons and sickles will pop out of your pocket in the new Warner Bros. store. Large and exclusive Studio Store. (Watch out for pickpockets who might wander!) And for the very first time, the doors of the Studio Stores will be open to the general public without purchasing a Studio Tour ticket.

After your shopping spree, the real experience begins. Guests will enter the Storytelling Showcase, an intimate look at the journey of Warner Bros. since 1923 to become one of the world’s largest and most technologically innovative entertainment companies. (Pro tip: Take a selfie with the new Warner Bros. Water Tower replica!)

An expert guide will then lead guests to Stage 48: Script to Screen, Studio Tours’ interactive soundstage featuring many memorable sets, including the Central Perk set from Friends. And if that’s not enough to whet your appetite, then guests can dine in a fully functional Central Perk Caf. But we hear you What about the Potter of all that ?

Cue the Studio Tour Hollywood grand finale, Action and Magic Made Here, where guests will experience the wizarding world like never before (after venturing into the iconic DC Universe Batcave). Potterheads relive the magic of the Harry potter and Fantastic beast films as they journey through recreated and interactive sets, including Harry’s closet under the stairs, Newt Scamanders ‘magical creature shed and even the Dursleys’ living room amid a flurry of Hogwarts letters coming out of the fireplace.

But the magic didn’t end there when the Leaky Cauldron visited Snape’s recreated potions room where a familiar face waited to greet us. Bonnie Wright, known for playing Ginny Weasley in all Harry potter films, took a moment to brew Felix Felicis to give us his exclusive thoughts on the Studio Tour.

THE LEAKING CAULDRON: What’s the best thing about visiting the Studio Tour after so long? BONNIE WRIGHT: Oh, reminds me of so many fond memories, I think, of when I was so far away from where I made the movies. It can kind of transport you back and forth, so I love it. I love seeing the Ford Anglia car because it really reminds me of the Chamber of Secrets, which was really important to Ginny. So that just brings me back to those early days. And even Privet Drive, you know, it’s those times when we first found out there was a Wizarding World. Harry was a wizard. And so it just reminds you of the beginning. I think you often – I certainly have the most vivid memories of the last movies, but that just reminds me of the beginning of the story.

THE LEAKING CAULDRON: What do you think will surprise Harry Potter and the Wizarding World fans the most about the new Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood? BONNIE WRIGHT: Oh, I feel like all of those awesome little pockets of these recreated sets will be really super immersive for people. I think a lot of times you go on a studio tour, and they just feel like it’s just an exhibit that doesn’t have that three-dimensional experience. So I think, I really hope they will experience it. And, also, just the special things like the Sorting Hat – you actually sit down, you get that feeling. So I think it’s so much more interactive than the studio tours were.

The Sorting Hat Ceremony, which Bonnie talks about, will welcome the Potterheads to a recreated large room where they will be bewitched with a first such sorting ceremony. Placed above the heads of the guests, the Sorting Hat will magically come to life and announce the house of the witch or wizards at Hogwarts. (Pro tip: be sure to download the Harry Potter Fan Club mobile app for even more ways to enhance the Studio Tour.)

You can buy tickets and learn more about the Warner Bros. Hollywood Studio Tour here. The Studio Tour now welcomes families with children aged five and over.

Editor’s Note: Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood should not be confused with Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, a Harry Potter experience independent of the rest of the Warner Bros. movie and television franchises.

COVID-19[feminineProtocoles de sécurité: La tournée des studios suit toutes les directives sanitaires de la ville, de l’État et du gouvernement fédéral en plus des mandats internes pour assurer la santé et la sécurité des invités, des employés et des partenaires de production.