Eagle Flight Days returns this weekend





The Eagle Flight Days parade will parade down Broadway at 10 a.m. on Saturday, the centerpiece of the community’s summer celebration roaring in 2021 after a pandemic hiatus.

Daily archive photo After a year of pandemic isolation, the Eagle community deserves the opportunity to throw a party. This is the goal of Flight Days 2021. For decades, Flight Days has been the party Eagle throws for itself and the fun has stood the test of time. Think of it as a community-wide block party as the people of the valley gather at Eagle Town Park to celebrate the best of small mountain town life. It’s wonderful to be back with Flight Days, said Brian Hall, Eagle’s head of special events. It took a long time to put it in place on such short notice. Hall is not the only one to make this observation. COVID-19 restrictions were still in place this spring when planning traditional launches for summer valleys events. Fortunately, Flight Days was able to postpone some of the arrangements that were made and then canceled in 2020, such as a visit by the 101st Army Band, for example. The 101st Army Band, along with three of its ensemble groups, will perform in celebration of this year’s Flight Days.

Daily Special The 101st Army Band, a unit of the Colorado Army National Guard, is now in its 80th year. The group includes 35 citizen-soldiers whose professions range from student to teacher to computer programmer and server. The band members come from as far away as Montrose and Greeley to train intensively each month in Aurora. The mission of the 101st is to provide ceremonial music and musical entertainment on behalf of the State of Colorado and the United States military. The only group in the Colorado Army, the 101st features a variety of patriotic, jazz, popular, country, classical, rock and Dixieland music performed by seven different ensembles. The entire group will perform on Friday night, take part in the Flight Days parade, and debut in their rock, Dixieland jazz and country ensembles to entertain Flight Days attendees on Saturday. The participation of the groups is an excellent reflection of the theme of this year’s Flight Days Honoring Veterans and First Responders. In addition to the 101st Army Band, Flight Days entertainment will include music from favorites Eagle Valley Rewind, The Altitones and The Evolution Live. Vendors will tour the city park and competitions and special activities will complete the Flight Days program. The Flight Days wouldn’t have happened without the help of community volunteers, the Eagle Lions Club, and city and county crews, Hall noted. It’s a monumental task to organize this fun day, and it’s going to be fun. I think we can all use it, Hall said. friday 25 june 4:00 p.m. The inflatable carnival opens 5:00 p.m. Castle Peak Veterinary Service Pet Show, Baby Contest 5:30 p.m. Concert of the 101st Army Marching Band 7:30 p.m. Rewind music saturday june 26 7h00 5K Flight Days 7:30 Eagle Lions Club Pancake Breakfast 10:00 a.m. Broadway parade 11:00 The inflatable carnival opens Horseshoe tournament 2:00 p.m. Rock of Ages music (101st Army Band ensemble) 3:15 p.m. Music by Dixieland Comes Alive (101st Army Band ensemble) 4:30 p.m. Music by American Country (101st Army Band ensemble) 6:00 p.m. Music of the Altitones 8:30 p.m. Music Composed by The Evolution Live For more information on flight day schedules, visit EagleOutside.com .

