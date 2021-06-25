Entertainment
Neena Gupta: I’m not a daring person | Bollywood
When an actor writes his autobiography, the readers who pick up the book are not only literature lovers but also fans who want to know more about the star, or writers who need food to draw stories from the revelations. And it is for the latter that actress Neena Gupta made clear from the beginning of her recently published autobiography, titled Sach Kahun Toh: The media don’t know me. No one knows the real me.
We feel too much angst against the industry and we feel compelled to ask: why so angry? And Gupta shares how she has always been presented to the public through the media gaze, based on a single event in her life. I’m not a daring person, she says in a neutral tone, adding: Having a baby out of wedlock doesn’t make me daring. And this incident does not prove that I am a strong person, who will not succumb to bad or bad circumstances and lose my way! My greatest strength is that I tell myself, every time I face a challenge, that I will fight back and move on.
Aur principal koi acting nahin kar rahi. I’m talking about the story of my life, which is told by me and not by the media, says Gupta, confessing that it was something to rewind her whole life to share some of the facets of her that she didn’t revealed that now. Whether it’s challenges in his profession or struggles in his personal life, the National Award-winning actor has said it all without exaggeration, and so lucidly that it gives the reader the impression that the 66-year-old is sitting there telling it all. itself! It’s pure of my heart. So jahan meri zindagi mein drama hai, wahan bata diya, aur jahan nahin, wahan pe chhod diya. Jhoota drama thodi laungi, she remarks.
While the world, which knows her, perceives her as a strong character, Gupta remembers her father who was indeed the strongest and supported him like a rock especially when she decided to give birth to his child, Masaba (fashion designer). What I did to her was a sin, and when I decided to stick with it, I thought my dad would never support me. I thought he would never come since it was old fashioned. He came from a place where women touched their feet … and there he was supporting me. I couldn’t believe! We didn’t have a relationship where we could talk about what I had decided to do, but there was an understanding … Later when I brought him to Mumbai from Delhi, to live with me, I thought he would give me gaali to do it, but found he was happy to go to the beach and join a laughing club, which was also celebrating his birthday. And that kind of life he never had in Delhi, she recalls.
Speaking of her childhood years in Delhi, before moving to Mumbai to pursue an acting career, Gupta opened up a Pandora’s Box on the issue of the assaults that almost all young girls endure and yet choose not to. express for fear of losing the freedom to go out alone. Gupta mentions incidents in her book such as when she visited an ophthalmologist, who then examined other parts of her body unrelated to the eye. Are the corners of her mind still shaking her with those thoughts from the past and making her feel that if she had spoken the first time this had happened, things would have been different? This is why I wrote about the abuse, Gupta says, adding, at that time, even if a young girl told her mother about what happened with her, mothers often didn’t believe it and thought that it could be their imagination. Bahut kuchh hua life mein doctor, tailor they leave a scar on the young spirit that you will not forget.
However, she hid the identity of the perpetrators as she did not want the children and grandchildren of these people to read something bad and feel bad about what happened in the past. Still, she admits that writing it all down, thanks to the time she got in the first lockdown when the pandemic hit, was like an act of purgation. And when she received the first copy of her book, while she was in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand, with her husband Vivek Mehra, she said I was jumping! I never thought I would write it; at least I had the himmat and I’m proud it’s done now.
