‘F9’ puts the pedal to the metal to restart Hollywood blockbusterExBulletin

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

A quick and presumably furious $ 212 million – that’s what Vin Diesel and his die-hard pals have done in China so far with their latest blockbuster. “F9” premiered overseas last month pending the opening of pandemic shuttered theaters in the United States because, as its star puts it in an ad …

VIN DIESEL: (Like Dom) There’s nothing like that moment when the lights go out, the spotlight comes on, and you believe it.

CHANG: In a moment, we’ll talk about the enduring success of the nine “Fast Saga” films. But first, Bob Mondello reviews this latest opus.

BOB MONDELLO: If you’ve seen the “F9” trailers, you’ve seen the movie’s first big set. Our motley heroes walked through a minefield somewhere in Central America, escaping unscathed because they are so fast. And now Dom and his wife, Letty, are in a black sedan, chased, as usual, by missile-launching helicopters heading towards what their map said was a bridge, one of those cable-and-board things. …

MICHELLE RODRIGUEZ: (Like Letty) Where’s the bridge?

MONDELLO: … That we’ve already seen disintegrate. As they approach the edge of a very high cliff above a very deep chasm …

RODRIGUEZ: (Like Letty) No, no, Dom.

MONDELLO: … There is only one pylon that sticks out. Naturally, Dom aims him and hits the gas. And wouldn’t you know? The car clings to a wire rope as it cruises through space, swinging them like Tarzan on a vine or perhaps like a yo-yo on a string, landing them with a crash on another cliff.

MONDELLO: The helicopter pilot assumes – not without reason – that they could not have survived and flies away.

RODRIGUEZ: (Like Letty) Well, that was new.

MONDELLO: That’s the idea, although after eight of those shindigs the new stuff becomes significantly more difficult to pull off, not that director Justin Lin, who made four previous installments, is running out of ideas.

TYERESE GIBSON: (As a Roman) Dude, are we playing with magnets now?

MONDELLO: He just has to inflate them these days. So besides this swan plunging from a cliff, we get an armored truck the size of a locomotive somersaulting and a car launched into orbit.

LUDACRIS: (As Tej) Please tell me it’s not a Pontiac Fiero strapped to a rocket motor.

JASON TOBIN: (Like Earl) Awesome, I know.

LUDACRIS: (Like Tej) No.

MONDELLO: And Vin Diesel’s Dom and his team traveled the world from Tbilisi to Monte Quinto – yes, I had to look for that – to save the world while dodging whole platoons of assassins, all bad shots to cut the breath.

MONDELLO: Everything is definitely more grandiose in “F9”, if it’s less tied to some sort of real suspense – vast and fake, maybe. The greatness is also unrelated to the plot, of which there are many, mostly family-centric.

JOHN CENA: (Like Jakob) It’s been a long time, Dom.

DIESEL: (Like Dom) Little brother.

MONDELLO: Separated by tragedy in their youth, Dom and his villainous brother, played by a tight-lipped John Cena, spend much of the 2.5-hour reunion staring at and punching each other. It probably sounds more fun than it is – actually, most of the time, I guess.

DIESEL: (As Dom) Ride it all the way.

MONDELLO: Despite the cars and the camaraderie, though, there’s bound to be a time when the painstakingly staged chaos and even the deliberately absurd fantasies of world domination feel overdone. Give “F9” points for a fantasy of real world domination of bringing people back to theaters. But hopefully once it draws the crowds it paves the way for “F10” to be less laborious and more of a labor of love. I am Bob Mondello.

