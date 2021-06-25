“Legacies” Recap: Season 3 Episode 16 Finale Ends on Big Cliffhanger

Heritage wrapped up its third season on Thursday with an unlikely pair of teams, the start of a new relationship, and an abrupt ending that probably left many viewers wondering, “Wait, was this really the finale?”

The final hour of the season began when Landon helped Cleo slip a sculpture from her ex-boyfriend’s art exhibit – this ex, of course, being Leonardo da Vinci. (True speech: I know this show revel in its own absurdity, but Cleo’s genuine relationship with da Vinci sort of feels like its most ridiculous turn of all. Like, this fight between Krampus and Santa Claus Register now in comparison.)

Either way, Cleo melted her artwork into a fine mush, which she combined with a stolen vial of Hope’s blood to complete her Malivore trapping spell… only it didn’t work for one. some reason. After a bit of bonding – you know, swapping stories about their days as prisoner of Malivore, yadda yadda yadda – Cleo was convinced that she could trust Landon, giving him the inspiration he needed to bring her down. dear old daddy.

Elsewhere, Hope ditched Josie and Lizzie after making it clear that they would never team up with Clarke. The way Hope saw it, joining forces with Landon’s brother was her only chance to defeat Malivore, other than becoming tribrides – and as we all know, that’s a difficult Plan B. Hope was surprised to find that Clarke had turned human, and she was even more surprised to see how adamant he was that she and Landon are still “destined” to be together. Frankly, I never gave Clarke a “sender”, let alone a “Lope” fan.

Hope and Clarke’s search for the Malivore Portal led them directly to Cleo and Landon’s hotel room. And because this is The CW, she arrived just in time to see them staring into each other’s eyes – to hell with the context. Things went from bad to “oh shit! When it was revealed that “Landon” was in fact Malivorous, which Hope only understood after he absorbed Cleo and put Clarke in the hospital.

Clarke reminded Hope that despite feeling like she’ll face Malivore on her own, she still has friends and family around her corner. And that’s exactly who stood next to Hope when she faced Malivore in the final moments of the episode. “We want our friends back,” Hope told him, to which he replied, “There’s something I want too. Fate is a bitch, isn’t it?

The end? Unfortunately yes. As a showrunner Brett Matthews explained in a tweet earlier today, this episode is the “unintentional” season finale. Additional episodes have been filmed – in fact, Thursday marked the show’s last day of production before going on hiatus – but they will take place for Season 4 this fall.

To discuss also …

* Lizzie inexplicably decided that it was her and Josie’s “holy duty” to find a bounce guy for Hope, lest she try to get back together with Landon again. And Lizzie didn’t see the need to be picky. To quote her, “anyone who doesn’t dissolve in a puddle during sex will do.” Enter Ethan, who bumped into the Saltzman sisters while trying to figure out the likelihood of mending Hope’s fractured love life.

Sadly, Hope wasn’t the girl Ethan had his eye on. “I’m kinda into someone else,” he told Lizzie after a night of throwing the old pigskin on the wicker yard. “Whoever she is, she’s not holding a candle to Hope Mikaelson,” she replied – a phrase I have never I thought I heard him say. Like always. And much to anyone’s surprise, Ethan’s real crush ended up being Lizzie.

* MG and Kaleb took a brief detour in their hunt for Cleo and Landon in order to help victims of a nasty car crash. Heritage Really delves into the idea of ​​these moonlighting vampires as superheroes in their own right, which I appreciate, but my heart breaks for poor Kaleb as well. If he hadn’t stopped to save these people, he might have reached Cleo in time to prevent her from being nom-nom-nom’d by Malivore.

* In Happier Couple News, Josie and Finch had a very mature conversation towards the end of the finale. Finch explained that coming from a family that has hidden her true nature makes her especially sensitive to secrets. So Josie was clear on everything – and I mean all – it happened to Ethan because of their magic. No wonder Josie spent the whole hour worrying about Ethan getting hurt again. he is always be hurt!

What do you think of this sudden ending? Rate the episode and season below, then leave a comment with your full review.

Participate in our survey

–

