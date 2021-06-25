Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans as he finishes 29 in Bollywood, says he “needed to feel loved”





As Shah Rukh Khan’s first film Deewana wrapped up 29 years after its release, the actor took to his social media platforms to thank his fans for the overwhelming love he received over the years. years. SRK, in the wee hours of Friday, tweeted: I was working. I just saw the love overwhelmed from almost 30 years that you shower me here. I realized that it was more than half of my life hoping to keep you all entertained. Will take time tomorrow and share a little love personally. Thx needed to feel loved. I worked. I just saw the overwhelming love of nearly 30 years showered on me here. I realized that it was more than half of my life hoping to keep you all entertained. Will take time tomorrow and share a little love personally. Thx needed to feel loved. Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 24, 2021 Fans of the superstar have ensured that # 29GoldenYearsOfSRK remains a major trend on social media. Fans flooded King Khan’s Twitter feed with messages of love and appreciation. One of them tweeted, #shahrukhkhan Nothing to the world’s greatest superstar, a journey that has inspired millions of middle-class people who “kuch banne ke liye taqat ki nahi… niyaat ki zarurat hoti hai. Another person wrote: Thanks for making me smile when I’m depressed. Please inspire me when I need inspiration. Thank you for teaching me something through your interviews. I love you Khan Saab. Thank you for everything. King, we are always with you. pic.twitter.com/QXTbMSHHWa SRKsBHAKT # PATHAN (@BhaktOfSRK) June 24, 2021 #chahrukhkhan Nothing for the world’s greatest superstar, a journey that inspires millions of middle-class people who “kuch banne ke liye taqat ki nahi… niyaat ki zarurat hoti hai” # 29GoldenYearsOfSRK . pic.twitter.com/c6pEF0iFCT SRK 29 (@im_divy_) June 24, 2021 Please make me smile when I’m depressed. Please inspire me when I need inspiration. Thank you for teaching me something through your interviews. I love you Khan Saab. thank you for everything # 29GoldenYearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/ACKuNm4XU2 Gurdeep (@ gurdeep_0701) June 24, 2021 Meanwhile, as we wait for the special surprise the superstar promised his fans today, there’s an update to his working front as well. Apparently, after Pathan’s filming was put on hold due to the lockdown in April, we learned that he and Deepika Padukone are all set to return to work on a 7-10 day schedule at YRF studio in Mumbai. Prior to making his big screen debut with Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bhartis Deewana (1992), Khan had completed a series of television projects. After Deewana became a hit it didn’t have a look back as it went on to be a part of many big banner movies like Chamatkar, Bazigar, Darr among others. He was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero (2018) starring Anushka Sharma.







