Palm Springs Art Museum hires Adam Lerner, former head of MCA Denver

The Palm Springs Art Museum has appointed its new executive director: Adam Lerner, who is from the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, where he served as director and eponymous chief animator from 2009 to 2019.

I’ve always loved Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley, Lerner said in an interview. And I always thought that the museum collection was really interesting. I’ve always been drawn to it.

Lerner replaces executive director Louis Grachos, who left in March for the New Mexico contemporary art organization SITE Santa Fe, after a nearly two-year run in Palm Springs, a period dominated by the pandemic shutdown . The museum reopened on April 1.

In the announcement, museum board chairwoman Jane Emison called Lerner one of the art world’s most respected and imaginative curators and program developers.

Adams has a proven track record of developing organizations and inspiring his supporters making him an ideal candidate for our museum, which is poised for its next level of evolution as it grows with the vibrant Palm community. Springs and Coachella Valley, she said.

Lerner said the combination of the flourishing artistic activity in the region and the region’s growing attractiveness to young people is something he is particularly excited about.

It’s at an inflection point in the arts, he said. What interests me most is the ability to build an institution so that it influences the development of a city or region. I love building cities and I think museums are a great platform to impact the air quality, so to speak, of a place in what it feels like to live there.

Lerner joins the museum after a particularly difficult time. Grachos ran the museum during the pandemic, but his short tenure was somewhat bumpy. In June 2020, the museum was criticized for waiting 10 days to publicly respond to George Floyd’s murder and calls for more racial fairness in all segments of society.

Grachos has also been criticized for the sale by museums of an important 1979 painting by Helen Frankenthaler, Carousel, from his permanent collection. The sale generated $ 3.9 million for the museum in an October 28 auction; the disposal of works of art, however, is widely frowned upon in the museum world.

The COVID-19 shutdown resulted in a loss of approximately $ 1.5 million in earned revenue for the museum. The museum has put on leave or laid off nearly 50% of its full-time and part-time staff during the pandemic, although some admissions and security staff have returned to work.

Lerner said he was not fazed by the recent challenges and that it was time to build.

I took over MCA Denver in 2009, in the midst of a recession, so I understand the opportunity to take on the helm of a museum that has been going through some hardships, he said. But you can only go up and in this case I think my predecessor and the board did a lot to prepare me and the museum for success.

Lerner said he was proud to have presented particularly innovative exhibits at MCA Denver, including a 2014 retrospective of Devo co-founder Mark Mothersbaugh. and a 2017 exhibition of unpublished works by Jean-Michel Basquiat in a museum. During his decade at MCA Denver, he tripled attendance and doubled the operating budget.

He said he focused on contemporary Mexican artists. A large-scale sculpture he commissioned in 2010 from artist Gonzalo Lebrija, called History of Time Suspended (A monument for the impossible), is currently on loan to the Palm Springs Art Museum, where it can be seen prominently outside near the entrance.

Before MCA Denver, Lerner founded and served as executive director of the Belmar Art and Ideas Lab, located in suburban Denver; he eventually merged with MCA Denver in 2009. He was a master lecturer in modern and contemporary art at the Denver Art Museum from 2001 to 2003. He also held positions at the Contemporary Museum in Baltimore and was a pre-doctoral fellow at the Smithsonian Museum. of American art.

Lerner begins in Palm Springs on July 15.