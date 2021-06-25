38 years of Anil Kapoor in Bollywood: The whole family once lived in Raj Kapoor’s garage, Anil Kapoor took a Bollywood break from the movie ‘Woh Saat Din’





Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor spent 38 years in Bollywood. His first Bollywood film Woh Saat Din was released in 1983. Besides, his fans know that Anil is the son of famous film producers Surendra Kapoor and Nirmal Kapoor. Nonetheless, there are many facts from Anil’s life that not many people know about. For example, today Anil Kapoor has his own multi-million dollar bungalow in Mumbai, but when his family arrived in Mumbai he was living in Raj Kapoor’s garage in the initial phase. In fact, Anil Kapoor’s father, Surinder Kapoor, is the cousin of Raj Kapoor’s father, Prithviraj Kapoor. In such a situation, when he arrived in Mumbai, he lived in the garage for a few years. He later rented a room and lived there for a long time. Began his career as the main hero in the film Telugu

Anil made his debut as a lead actor in the 1980 Telugu film Vamsa Vriksham. However, prior to that, he had appeared in a small role in director Umesh Mehra’s 1979 film Hamare-Tumhare. From 1979 to 1982, he worked as a supporting actor in four Bollywood films ‘Hamere Tumhare’ (1979), ‘Ek Baar Kaho’ (1980), ‘Hum Paanch’ (1980) and ‘Shakti’ (1982). In 1983 he made his Bollywood debut as a lead actor through the film ‘Woh Saat Din’. Not many people would know that this movie was a remake of the Tamil movie ‘Andha Eju Natakal’. When Jackie Shroff grew younger than Anil Kapoor’s older brother

In 1988, Jackie Shroff played Anil’s older brother in Vidhu’s film Parinda Vinod Chopra. In fact, it was Anil’s wish that the director gave Jackie the role of his older brother in this film. In fact, Jackie Shroff is a year younger than Anil Kapoor. Anil was born in 1956, while Jackie was born in 1957. At the same time, Raghuveer Yadav played the character of Anil Kapoor’s friend in the 1994 hit film “1942: A Love Story”. But earlier this role was offered to Shahrukh Khan. For this reason, Anil plays the character of Tapori very well.

Anil Kapoor had revealed in ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’ that he was playing Tapori very well today. In fact, Anil Kapoor was also a tapori in real life. According to Anil, as a child, he and his friends worked like taporis. He even blackened movie tickets. Anil Kapoor, who also sang in the film

The 1986 film Chameli Ki Shaadi was the first Bollywood film in which Anil Kapoor not only starred but also sang the title song of the film. It was also Anil’s first time as a singer. The first “Mr. India” was offered to Amitabh

In 1987, director Shekhar Kapur’s film ‘Mr. The character of Anil Kapoor in ‘India’ was much appreciated. But Shekhar Kapur’s first choice for this film was Amitabh Bachchan. However, later Anil was cast for this movie. Anil, who has also worked in television shows

In 2013, Anil Kapoor presented the show ’24’ on television. He played the main role in this show. Anil also worked in the eighth season of the original version of the show (American TV series ’24’). When Anil Kapoor came to promote his show ’24’ on ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’, Kapil revealed that Anil Kapoor’s ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ star had won around 200-250 awards. Oscar (in 10 categories) was also his name. Not only that, the film grossed around 2,500 crore worldwide. There is more news …

