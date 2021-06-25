Halloween Kills trailer reveals gore sequel will unmask Michael Myers





The first official Halloween Kills trailer shows a bloody hunt for Michael Myers and reveals that the iconic slasher will be unmasked in the sequel.

The first official trailer forHalloween killsis out. Michael Myers became a household name in the late 1970s thanks to the iconic John Carpenter Halloween. While the sequels didn’t reach the same level of critical success, Blumhouse rebooted the franchise in 2018 with David Gordon Green’sHalloween, which took place 40 years after the original film. With the film being praised by fans and critics, Universal was quick to give the green light to two sequels:Halloween killsandHalloween ends. Halloween killsOriginally slated for release in October 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic forced Universal to postpone its film for a year. This October is just around the corner, but so far there have only been a few trailers forHalloween killsand some official images released. The first teaser confirmed that the sequel will take place right after the first, showing how Michael escaped the fire at Laurie Strode’s house and the second showing a little moreHalloween kills’throw away. Now horror fans have a better idea of ​​what’s to come in a few months. Related: Halloween Kills: Return of Michael Myers Already Avoids Past Movie Mistakes The first official trailer forHalloween killswas released by Universal. The bloody trailer shows Michael killing a group of firefighters before the whole town begins to hunt him down. The ending of the trailer also teases that Michael will be unmasked in the sequel. Check out the full trailer below: People associated withHalloween killsoverstated how intense the sequel is supposed to be, film writer Scott Teems even said: “It’s like the first time on steroids. “This trailer indicates that the cast and crew are certainly not exaggerating just how brutalHalloween killswill be. In just two and a half minutes, the video shows Michael spraying a group of firefighters, stabbing a woman in the throat with a shattered light bulb and a masked teenager hanging from a swing. After mostly staying out of Laurie’s fight against Michael in the first film, it looks like Karen and Allyson (Laurie’s daughter and granddaughter) will have a bigger role to play in the bogeyman’s defeat. Lots of horror movies like theFriday 13the franchise prioritizes gore over a decent story, butHalloween killslooks like there will be a good balance of the two. The trailer mentions that Michael’s body trail leads straight back to his childhood home, so it’s clear the sequel will expand on Michael Myers’ story further. Most ofHalloweenThe sequels moved away from Carpenter’s original vision, but Green managed to revive one of horror’s most iconic characters with his film. Based on that first trailer, it looks like Green is set to deliver yet another sequel that modernizes Michael Myers while staying true to what made the character terrifying in the first place. More: Everything We Know About Halloween Kills Source: Universal Harrison Ford injured during Indiana Jones 5 fight scene

