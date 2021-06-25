Entertainment
‘F9’ Star Vin Diesel and Justin Lin break down Toretto’s family tree
It’s well documented that the “Fast and Furious” franchise is about family – and that family begins with Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel).
For the past 20 years, audiences have followed Dom’s story, with his sister Mia (Jordana Brewster), wife Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), and now son Brian, who is named after his brother-in-law – and sometimes outlawed – Brian O ‘Connor (late Paul Walker).
Over time, the “Fast” family grew beyond blood ties – as every member of the crew led by Toretto (and even some former enemies) became part of that family and was invited to attend. to sit around the table to share a few wreaths.
But in “F9”, the saga takes a turn with the introduction of Jakob, the long lost brother Toretto, played by John Cena.
“As Dom enters the realm of fatherhood, as we do in real life, we reflect on our own parents and our own father, in hopes of being the best father we can be,” said said Diesel. Variety, explaining why the franchise went in this direction. “I think the ‘Fast and Furious’ did well to question their own concept of family. So what people might not realize is that the entire character of Jacob was in service to Dom, reflecting on his own imperfect father.
It will be news to many that Dom’s father is “imperfect,” given that the character absolutely idolizes him, which is only natural, since Dom was so young when he died in a fiery car crash on the track. race. But fans will quickly learn, Diesel teases, that Jakob and Dom’s shattered brotherhood is directly linked to the loss of their father.
Director Justin Lin explains that tracing the origins of this family’s mythology was particularly enticing for him as a storyteller.
“I have two brothers and also being a growing immigrant child, the sense of family through shared experience is something that is very personal to me,” said Lin. So I thought it was great three to six, to be able to see our “Fast” family grow on a global scale. But being far away, I realized that we had never explored family by blood.
After decades of building this family bond, Brewster has also enjoyed the chance to delve into the history of the Torettos.
“I think the family dynamic is so interesting as it unfolds,” she says. “Because no matter what, you can’t escape your family. They’re with you for life, so I think that’s what makes the drama so interesting.
From Cena’s perspective, bringing Jakob into the fold “raises a lot of questions about the creative storyline.”
“Dom’s family expression is open, in that you don’t need to have the last name to be accepted, loved and trusted,” Cena explains, saying Jakob’s reappearance creates a whole new challenge for Dom. “This is the first time you look at your lineage in an uncomfortable way, as the true definition of family, and see how dysfunctional, strained and uncomfortable it is.”
Speaking of questions about the script, over the course of eight films, audiences met extended members of the Toretto family like Dom Fernando’s cousin in “Fate of the Furious”. But there are other branches of the family tree with white spots – namely the post reserved for Mrs. Toretto, whose identity has not really been revealed… yet.
With a 10th and 11th movies in the works, Lin says he and Diesel have been planning future screenplays for years, but admits that “We’ve talked a lot about Ms. Toretto, since the very beginning of [me] return for ‘F9’. So, I feel like there’s going to be a time and a place to be able to reveal it.
Diesel confirmed the script discussion, saying the plot point “popped up in so many story meetings for ‘Fast 10’.”
But – after a long hesitation and a bit of laughter – Diesel said, “Before we get to Mother Toretto, we’ll get to Abuela. And the person I’m so excited to talk to about this role is Rita Moreno.
Variety contacted Moreno to comment on the casting suggestion. Responding to Diesel’s interest, the EGOT laureate said, “I am waiting for his call. I think it’s a fabulous idea. I hope he puts me in black leather … “
Fingers crossed for “Fast” fans.
“F9: The Fast Saga” hits theaters on June 25.
