Game of Thrones Lena Headey describes filming a waterboarding scene





Lena Headey describes a very difficult experience while filming Hannah Waddingham’s Unella waterboarding scene in HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Game of thrones‘Lena Headey recently opened up about what filming Unella’s waterboarding scene looked like. The HBO show which debuted in 2011 and ran for eight seasons quickly grew into one of the greatest shows to ever air on television. After the grand finale that angered many fans, it didn’t take long for the channel to announce that it already had several spin-offs in the works. Some of those pitches didn’t go anywhere, although a spin-off and prequel toDragon houseis already quite advanced in the process. Headey delivers a powerful performance as Cersei Lannister, who remains one of the most despised characters in television history. In Season 5, a Faith of Seven Septa was introduced as Unella, played by Hannah Waddingham (Ted lasso). She subjected Cersei to various punishments, including the iconic scene where she forced the Lannisters to do an “atonement walk” while ringing a bell and shouting “Shame!in the name of the Great Sparrow (Jonathan Pryce). However, viewers saw the tables turn in Season 6. A very angry Cersei eventually punishes Unella by torturing her. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Every Religion In Game of Thrones Explained Initiatedreported Headey’s account of the 10 a.m. set, where Unella was strapped to a table and waterboarded by Cersei. She remembered the shoot was a really tough shoot, but admitted Waddingham was so tough. Headey admitted that she felt bad about having to do the scene, so she tried aiming away from her mouth when she poured the wine over her covered face. Read Headey’s statements about the experience below: She had a great time doing this scene. I love Hannah, she’s one of my favorite humans. Really very difficult day. People have different boundaries. People will go to different places. And some people will say, “I don’t want to put myself in this position.” I totally respect whatever your limits are, but Hannah was a soldier. It was a long day with prune juice in your face. Waddingham had previously described filming this scene as one of the worst days of his life. The scene was originally supposed to include Unellagetting an even worse punishment, but theGame of thronesthe producers changed it to waterboarding. The actor said he has felt claustrophobic around the water since filming the scene. It was a lot to submit to him for less than a few minutes of material to use in the finished episode. Audiences rarely understand how difficult it can be to film scenes that seem so simple. When the Game of thronesepisode aired for the world, many fans rejoiced to see Unella being tortured. While some actors refuse to do their own stunts, others wouldn’t want it any other way. Filming a 10 hour waterboarding streak feels like real torture, so it’s no surprise that Waddingham developed a certain level of fear around the water in the years that followed. Next: The Only Thing The Dragon House Can Do To Fix What Game Of Thrones Broke Source: Initiated Loki Episode 3 Ending: How Loki and Sylvie Escape Moon Theories

About the Author Jeff Nelson

(40 articles published)

Jeff Nelson is editor-in-chief for Screen Rant and film critic for DVD Talk. He has worked in areas of the entertainment industry including film criticism, content acquisition and research. He graduated from university in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in film and television with a specialization in media management and again in 2019 with a master’s degree in sociology. His passion for cinema began watching Titanic on repeat as a child until double VHS tapes wore out. Although he still enjoys great Hollywood films, his taste for cinema has spread to independent, foreign cinema and the horror genre. Every year, he looks forward to seeing the flagship films of the festival circuit. When not watching or writing about a movie, Jeff is discovering new music, playing video games, and looking for unique bars and restaurants to try. Follow Jeff on Twitter @SirJeffNelson. More from Jeff Nelson







