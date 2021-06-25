Entertainment
Loki confirmed as first bisexual main character in Marvel Universe
A few hours after the third episode of “Loki” premieres on Disney +, the director of the series has confirmed that the main character is bisexual, making Loki the first queer main character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
In the episode, Tom hiddleston‘s Loki has a conversation with Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), a female version of himself in alternate reality, about his love interests.
” And you ? You are a prince, ”Sylvie told Loki. “It had to be potential princesses. Or maybe another prince?
“A bit of both,” Loki replies. “I suspect the same as you.”
“Loki” director Kate Herron confirmed the character’s sexuality in a tweet on Wednesday, adding that “it was very important to me, and my goal, to recognize that Loki was bisexual.”
She added: “It’s part of who he is and who I am too. I know it’s a small step but I’m happy, and my heart is so full, to say it’s now Canon in # mcu #Loki. “
Confirmation of Loki’s sexuality comes amid criticism from fans about Marvel’s lack of portrayal of LGBTQ characters, despite their appearance in Marvel comics. (Comic Book Authors previously reported that Loki was bisexual.)
The “God of Mischief” isn’t the first LGBTQ character to appear in the MCU.
Valkyrie, from the 2017 movie “Thor: Ragnarok,” played by Tessa Thompson, has also been confirmed to be bisexual.
“She bi,” Thompson wrote in a tweet at the time“And yes, she cares very little what men think about her. What a joy to play!”
The next Marvel movie “The Eternals” will also feature Phastos, the franchise’s first openly gay superhero, played by Brian Tyree Henry.
Di Martino also hinted at how the use of lighting in the episode looked like thebisexual pride flag.
“And look at this beautiful lighting,” she wrote, accompanied by a screenshot of the scene between Loki and Sylvie.
Fans on Twitter have responded positively to Loki’s bisexuality.
“obsessed with how the whole episode was dual-light” wrote @nebulasloki. “Not just one scene, but the entire planet. Go big or go home in Loki fashion.”
“Them: ‘Why is it so important that we know that #Loki is bi? It’s irrelevant to the story! ‘ “wrote @CodySDax.” This is for you to learn to stop having micro-aggressions whenever a queer character is allowed to exist and even to speak casually about their experiences. “
“We don’t have to justify our existence,” the Twitter user added.
“#loki being confirmed bisexual during Pride Month? So true for them”, wrote @winterslokI.
