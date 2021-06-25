Hollywood hails Conan OBrien as ‘Conan’ ends – deadline

Tributes to Conan O’Brien, from the worlds of comedy, film, television, music and politics, flooded the internet on Thursday, as comedian TBS’s late-night talk show Conan aired its last episode.

A number of them have come from actors and comedians who grew up idolizing the Conan host, to then become the guests of its shows. “As a kid, I loved staying up late to watch Late Night with Conan O’Brien, and I always dreamed of being on the show,” comedian and actress Lauren Lapkus wrote on Instagram. “So cool to have a dream like this come true… It’s the end of an era! “

Actor Josh Gad expressed a similar level of admiration. “There are few with guaranteed places in the Comedy Hall of Fame, but @ConanOBrien is one of those people who has reigned supreme in every comedy venture he’s set out to make,” the actor tweeted. . “As her hosting journey draws to a close, I’m sure the best is yet to come. Lots of love!”

Actor and comedian Bob Saget praised O’Brien not only for his accomplishments in comedy, but also for who he is, as a human being. , he tweeted. “Maybe it’s because he’s so funny, so sweet, and so bright. And he’s only just getting started!

Of course, the host’s late night peers were also among those who rang the bell. Late night with Seth Meyers producer Mike Shoemaker recalled his time working on SNL, back when O’Brien was writing for the late night skit. “When Lorne [Michaels] Said he was going to give Late Night to Conan, each of us said “Great. He’s the funniest person I know,” he tweeted. “Congratulations to all my friends at @TeamCoco for an amazing race.”

Then there was O’Brien’s fourth cousin, actor, producer and stand-up comedian Denis Leary. “@ConanOBrien always makes me laugh. Apparently even stronger when he has facial hair, ”Leary tweeted. “His ‘last’ show is tonight. Then he reinvents himself again on @hbomax.

Conan premiered on November 8, 2010 and spanned 11 seasons. While his host joked on one of his last episodes that he was going to have “a lot of free time” for a while, he won’t be away from the industry for too long. Next up for O’Brien is a weekly variety show he’s developing for HBO Max, under his new contract with WarnerMedia.

Congratulations @ConanOBrien @TeamCoco! You are the best of the best. Thank you for always being the funniest person in the room, but more importantly, for being kind. Congratulations also to me; I am superb in this photo. pic.twitter.com/AfJpnlZNQW – Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) June 24, 2021

Congratulations to this funny young man @ConanOBrien over 28 years of its late night programs. One of my absolute favorite talk show hosts, looking forward to your next adventure my friend! pic.twitter.com/JRUYr2VzTA – John Cleese (@JohnCleese) June 24, 2021

Congratulations, @ConanOBrien & @teamcoco. It was a pleasure to be on your show and I can’t wait to see the rest for you. Here’s a look back at some fun and unforgettable coffee content we talked about! #TBT pic.twitter.com/bLQZmOsoP0 – Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) June 24, 2021

Thanks to @ConanOBrien for having us over the years! Congratulations on an incredible race. https://t.co/RkfoY2yFS8 – Jimmy Eat World (@jimmyeatworld) June 24, 2021

Congratulations to our friend and brother in the TBS time slots, @ConanOBrien, on his show finale. Can’t you see the resemblance ?? pic.twitter.com/wwRZnONrRS – Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 24, 2021

Therefore @CarterBays and I was obsessed with Late Night w / Conan O’Brien in college, I was related to this, I decided to be a writing team and spent our last year writing a package for our dream job on this staff; alas it’s not meant to be, but it’s part of our origin story and I’m eternally grateful! https://t.co/IZBWihadeU – Craig Thomas (@HimymCraig) June 24, 2021

As Conan OBrien wraps up the late night format, I remember I was fortunate enough to attend his show when he was in New York City. It was 2008 and my friend Patrick asked for tickets to the show. The writers’ strike had just ended, so we were lucky enough to get tickets. pic.twitter.com/MD5kBlZaFO – The Lumineers (@thelumineers) June 24, 2021

Few people have had a greater impact on comedy than @ConanOBrien and @AndyRichter to have. Congratulations to you guys on an amazing race and thank you for having me for all these years pic.twitter.com/uJ7vzaV6Rv – Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) June 24, 2021

Good luck in your future endeavors @TeamCoco @ConanOBrien – you are welcome when I arrived. pic.twitter.com/1uMlKggcfO – Tom Segura aka Mr. Ladybug (@tomsegura) June 24, 2021

Hey @ConanOBrien What is happening? It’s just a new chapter, isn’t it? Your show is my home. I’ll try to crash into your next show house! pic.twitter.com/IRLzNSRI3M – Kristen Schaal (@kristenscaleed) June 24, 2021

JB, KG & @ConanOBrien sitting in a tree they ummm all love late night tv. JB is Conans’ last guest of his late night career. Thank you for always welcoming the D family to the show over the years. Sorry JB blew your head off once! See you tonight at 11 / 10c! pic.twitter.com/PDT3LMxVXj – Tenacious D (@tenaciousd) June 24, 2021

My television debut on “Late Night with @ConanOBrien. “09/12/1993. Please don’t make fun of my wardrobe. https://t.co/Oe9HneryoY. (CC : @TeamCoco) – Todd Barry (@toddbarry) June 24, 2021

Congratulations @ConanOBrien and @TeamCoco on your amazing run. Besides being still hilarious year after year, you’ve raised so many cool voices in the process. Thank you for everything. I can’t wait to see what you and your brilliant team do next! – Jena Friedman (@JenaFriedman) June 24, 2021

It was my first time on the show and like @Tenacious D was playing, @ConanOBrien leaned down and said, “When they come, don’t let them sit down.”

One thing that was great about the show was the way Conan and @AndyRichter let each guest take part in the fun.

Thank you @teamcoco https://t.co/Z88wqmidge – Wyatt Cenac (@wyattcenac) June 24, 2021

my first late night set took place in 2009 at the Tonight Show with @ConanOBrien. when he moved to TBS I was able to come back again and again. an honor and a pleasure every time. lots of love, congratulations, gratitude and good luck, to Conan, everyone at @teamcoco, to all. pic.twitter.com/Q9IFE6bymU – Myq Kaplan (@myqkaplan) June 24, 2021

Drawing on the scholarly look of Cavett and the surrealism of Kovacs, @ConanOBrien cultivated the aesthetic sensibilities of a generation as the standard bearer of American comedy. Revisit his long-awaited interview with a hero: #Pulitzer winner Robert Caro. https://t.co/bZ2KoARP91 pic.twitter.com/Jp8lZwaN3r – The Pulitzer Prizes (@PulitzerPrizes) June 24, 2021

In 2016, @ConanOBrien joined us at @CGIU and shared how he’s building a better world through humor and humility. Congratulations on your last show this week! #TBT pic.twitter.com/OnHyH43woK – Clinton Foundation (@ClintonFdn) June 24, 2021

Like so many artists, @ConanOBrien and @AndyRichter gave me my first salary in comedy in New York. They allowed me to tell my parents that I was working. Always a pleasure to be on the show. Congratulations on a great race and being good humans pic.twitter.com/zGfg0zL2Uw – Rob Huebel (@robhuebel) June 24, 2021

I am very proud to be involved in this article, I love you @ConanOBrien https://t.co/4bC8ZP6PLC – adam pally (@adampally) June 24, 2021

A big thank you to @ConanOBrien and the whole @TeamCoco gang for giving me a hat trick many times and for all the laughs over the years! One of the highlights of my career. Can’t wait to see the next chapter….https://t.co/5x1xGsqy7t – momandel (@momandel) June 24, 2021

I jumped at the chance to spring @ConanOBrien and @TeamCoco before their last shows. https://t.co/4jUlgzoTDn – billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 24, 2021

It was like finding a golden ticket when you got to play with the comedic ninja duo of @ConanOBrien & @AndyRichter! and plotting my revenge on the lovely Malcolm McDowell pic.twitter.com/DQM3SaPjNy – Breckin Meyer (@breckinmeyer) June 24, 2021