Trae Tha Truth’s ice cream shop to hire adults with special needs – VIBE.com





In the latest showcase of Trae Tha Truth’s philanthropic spirit, the rapper announced plans to open a Howdy Homemade ice cream store, where he plans to hire young adults with special needs as employees. Just outside of its Houston playground, the company will open on July 22 in conjunction with Trae Day, the rapper’s honorary day in Houston that celebrates his efforts within the community. Trae, himself a father of a child with special needs, took to social media to share the good news, announcing the grand opening of his Howdy Homemade ice cream shop location and the sub mission. underlying. “God is the key !!!” Trae wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. “I’m proud to announce that my brother and I (Rod) @vortex_surgical have just been franchised to open our own ice cream shop !! Howdy Homemade Katy Ice Cream will open TraeDay on July 22. It’s special because we will employ young adults with special needs and give them an opportunity to work and experiment and have a chance to be supported !! He added: “We hope to change the way the world looks at everyone. Follow @howdyhomemadekaty. The mission is to inspire and bless others with our blessings !!! “ Roderick Batson, Trae Business Partner, opened Howdy Homemade stores in Dallas and revealed his plan to expand the business and focus on helping people with special needs. A profile of Batson on NBC Today’s show put Howdy Homemade on the rapper’s radar. “I called Trae and said we had to bring this to Houston and we went from there,” Baston told the Houston Chronicle. Trae added: “Anything that we can do according to the particular needs is a plus for us. It uplifts and supports the special needs community. Batson and Trae will work with local organizations Smartie Pants Academy Center and Katy Wolf Pack to hire employees to work in the store. In addition to the opening of Trae’s Howdy Homemade ice cream shop, Trae Day will also see the rapper teaming up with former Houston Rocket James Harden to gift 10 scholarships to college students, an opportunity rapper ABN is just as keen on. excited. “TraeDay scholarships !!! The TraeDay campaign starts now !! “he wrote in an Instagram post.” Proud to announce that this TraeDay weekend I will be teaming up with @ jharden13 and we have decided to award 10 TraeDay scholarships to accepted graduates in college or already in college to help with academics, click the link in my bio and fill it out and also submit an essay saying why you should be chosen !! You only have 2 weeks !! Let’s go !! @reliefgang @angelbynatureorg.







