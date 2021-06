Conan OBrien says goodbye at the end of the night

Welcome to Best of Late Night, a recap of highlights from previous nights that gets you to sleep and gets us paid to watch comedy. here are the 50 best movies on Netflix right now. To be continued After 28 years late night and 11 years on TBS, Conan OBrien said his farewell Thursday night, thanking the channel, producers, writers, family and fans. I’ve dedicated my entire adult life to chasing this weird phantom intersection between smart and stupid. And there are a lot of people who believe that the two cannot coexist, but god, I’m going to tell you, this is something that I religiously believe. I think when smart and stupid meet, it’s very difficult, but if you can make it happen, I think it’s the most beautiful thing in the world, OBrien said.

He ended on an upbeat note ahead of his move to HBO Max. So my advice to people watching out there right now is not easy to do. It is not easy to do. It’s not easy to do, but try to do what you love with the people you love. And if you can handle that, that’s the definition of heaven on earth. I swear it’s true, said OBrien.

Homer Simpson made a special appearance to lead the exit interview, recalling Obrians’ first job, writing for The Simpsons.

On his show, Jimmy Kimmel congratulated OBrien on his run, jokingly, Anyway, here are Conan and Andy Richter, and kudos to Jay Leno on his new time slot at TBS.

The most impactful punchlines (Americas Mayor edition)

It is a dramatic fall from grace. In the city of which he was the famous mayor, Rudy Giuliani can no longer practice law. And if the last year has proven anything, it’s that when it comes to law Rudy needs a lot of practice. STEPHEN COLBERT How is he going to eat? And, more likely, drink? Well, if he needs the money, he could always sell the fracking rights to his skull. STEPHEN COLBERT It’s a mixed bag for Rudy. The bad news is, he can’t practice law in New York; the good news, he won’t be able to defend himself at his next trial. JIMMY FALLON Songs worth watching Black-ish and Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi sat down with Desus and Mero to talk about growing up on camera and meeting fans who don’t know her real name.

