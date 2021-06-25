Judges Gaspard Aug: We lack humor. Everyone is so concerned about maintaining their image

OOne of the downsides of being a music journalist during the pandemic is losing the opportunity to snoop around the homes of pop stars. Who doesn’t want to know what kind of reading material Elton John keeps in their bathroom? Or where Dua Lipa buys her cushions?

Luckily, before our interview with Gaspard Aug, the tallest and hairiest member of the Grammy-winning French electronic duo Justice, he sends a file full of photos of his apartment to show the staging which inspired his first solo album Getaways. There are shots of him sitting in front of his record collection and a Bee Gees lightbox, while a porcelain tiger perches in a constant roar at his feet. In another room, a life-size replica of the robot from 1980s Italian disco duo Topo & Roby sits next to a bubble-wrapped ET, a few 1980s sci-fi annuals, and a glass figurine from the head of Mozart. Your average Ikea showroom, this is not the case.

As well as providing many welcome distractions while on lockdown, these props all helped trigger her feeling of nostalgia. Justice is always a very important element, but Getaways is a chance for Aug to indulge his personal obsession with older music. I guess with Justice, Xavier always had one foot in the future when I had one foot in the past, he says, wearing a light patterned Cuban shirt and oversized thin-rimmed glasses, when showing off. ‘a video call from Paris (toys, unfortunately not in sight). On this album, I can really follow my instincts and try to build my own world for the listener.

Building new worlds is something Justice has always excelled at. It is the duo that diverted the attention of an entire generation from rock music to rave, merging these spheres. They formed in 2003 and first rose to prominence with a remix of British band Simians Never Be Alone, which was later renamed We Are Your Friends and became one of the definitive dancefloor anthems of the 2000s. The self-titled debut album of 2007 that followed was crucial in bringing dance music to mainstream audiences in America, paving the way for the EDM explosion of the late 2010. And yet, Justice sounded like little dance numbers. , dressed in head-to-toe leather and denim and looking a bit like a member of the Golden Age of the Ramones paired with a former Iron Maiden roadie.

Likewise, their music was a heavily distorted and compressed electro-disco version, wrapped in classic rockn roll iconography, which they performed in front of ridiculously large stacks of Marshall amps and a glowing Cross logo as their huge audience went wild. savagely. Their shows made concert promoters around the world realize that electronic music was no longer limited to nightclubs; it could fill festivals, giant arenas and stadiums.

Despite all their Gallic bluster, Justice also has a playful side. Take, for example, their Across the universe Touring documentary, in which Aug married a groupie in Nevada and their tour director became obsessed with guns. There was definitely a little bit of Spinal Tap comedy, Aug laughs. But the point is, we knew we had only toured the world for the first time as a band and wanted to indulge in every rockn roll shot. He says this is in stark contrast to contemporary music today, where social media has completely changed the way artists interact with their audiences. Now he lacked a bit of humor and everyone is so keen to maintain their image.

It might sound a bit rich for someone who seems to have always been so style-conscious, but maybe it was time to branch out. When the world tour that accompanied their 2016 album Women finished, Aug decided it was time to break the cycle of being in justice for a while and finish all those tracks that I had recorded on voice memos over the years. Being such a huge dance number started to tire him too. Wed spent almost 20 years in that cycle of spending a year on an album, six to eight months working on a live show, and then two years filming it, he continues. I was at a point in my life where I felt like I had to get out of this zone for a while.

While Justice delved into their more flamboyant 70s rock influences on their second and third albums, and the Grammy-winning 2019 live album Woman of the World, Escapades sees Aug completely swapping sweat, leather, and cigarette smoke for a music author mode entirely tailored to velvet. Recorded in two studios in Paris with producer and multi-instrumentalist Victor Le Manse, the album is notably inspired by soundtracks from 1970s films and library music. Aug refers to names like Alessandro Alessondroni who lent his whistling skills to Ennio Morricones’ spaghetti western sheet music and who composed his own impressive set of Italian film scores and library music as well as the photo design company. Hipgnosis, designers of iconic cover art for Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd and Genesis (I love how symbolic and surreal their work is, says Aug).

Getaways also re-imagine baroque classical music for the 21st century. The result is a cheerful slice of musical maximalism unlike anything else right now, in a graphic landscape where stripped-down and spacious production generally seems to be the order of the day. It has an almost pan-European tone, channeling not only those great European classics, but the absurdity of British progressive rock and melodies that even ABBA wouldn’t sniff, while its gasping choruses only underscore the epic dimension. It’s hardly surprising that the main Force Majeure track has been covered everywhere this summer in euros.

For all of its breadth, however, it’s clear from the imaginative music videos that accompany some of the key tracks that the producer still doesn’t take himself too seriously. These feature everything from a Mongolian horseman playing the violin to Aug himself (now looking a bit like a Gaelic Jeff Lynne with his long metal locks clipped back) playing the Force Majeure main track on a giant drumset while cymbals featuring his name are made around him. As in Justice, Aug remains unmoved throughout, but there’s no doubt he’s having a lot of fun. These help convey the visual language of music, he says. I wanted to help lead people’s minds but leave it open and not tell people what to think, he explains.

Aesthetically, we could say that the album shares a moodboard similar to that of Arctic Monkeys 2018. Tranquility Base Hotel, while musically, you might even draw parallels to some of the more absurd moments in Muses’ catalog as much as anything in electronic music today, although modern music is not something that August is looking for a lot of inspiration. He has little time for what’s happening on the mainstream charts and has completely lost interest in the lyrics.

In pop music right now, I just feel like there’s this posture that gets in the way of music for me, he says. There is so much ego and I find it frustrating that someone tells me a little story and [dictate] how I should be feeling. He suggests that today’s music is too self-aware. Everyone [is] just trying to be the coolest. I think it can be a bit anti-creativity.

Behind the scenes of Getaways was, on the other hand, much more creatively fertile. While Justice records largely in his own studio, using relatively limited equipment but spends days polishing and perfecting the sounds, Getaways was recorded in part at Motorbass in Paris, the studio set up by his late friend, Phillipe Zadar de Cassius, with a much wider range of instruments on offer but a more limited time.

We were like children in a toy store, he explains. Phillipe was obsessed with design, so the studio has the perfect lamps, the perfect chairs, and all the amazing equipment. It was the perfect environment but the limited time forced me to make more drastic decisions. I think you can hear on the record that we had to work quickly and that there was enthusiasm and generosity.

With the progressive influence and cinematic largesse evoked in previous Justices albums, this may be the album Aug has built on for his entire career. When we started we had a punk mentality and amplified our flaws with distortion, he says of Justice. But you lose that need for teenage aggression as you get older. I’m not saying I make music for old people, but it would be a bit pathetic to still have the exact same energy I had in my twenties.





Aug might even take comfort in the fact that he could follow in the footsteps of some of his heroes who accomplished their most urgent and iconic works during their bus card years, despite being 42 years old he is always a relative whipper. And it feels like his best work may be yet to come.

Take someone like Robert Wyatt who made all this amazing music in their 50s and 60s, says Aug. What you lose in punk attitude you gain by mastering your craft. I guess that’s why directors take some time to make their masterpieces. You need time to reach your creative peak.

Escapades de Gaspard Aug is now available on Ed Banger / Because Music