



Australians are more than ever seduced by French Impressionism, the famous high-turnover artistic movement having recently taken up residence in several cities across the country. The invocation charm of the National Gallery of Victorias is French Impressionism from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, an exhibition that runs until October 3. With more than 100 works on loan from the MFA in Boston, the exhibition features Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Edgar Degas, Camille Pissarro and Mary Cassatt, among others. Visitors walk through dark, dimly lit hallways before arriving in gleaming white rooms dotted with artwork. Were greeted with a woman and a child, by Renoir, and a meadow by Monet before starting the actual exhibition in a pre-impressionist period, showing how plein air painting in the open air was a central innovation (as was tubes of paint and small canvases). Guests at the opening of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, French Impressionism, at the NGV Friday. Credit:Paul Jeffers Soon follows Eugène Boudins unifying the heavens and the seas. The real subject is the clouds: the speckled light crosses the blues and grays. Other water-related works follow, including rhythmic hits by Paul Cézanne and Monets Grand Canal, euphoric in its dewy haze. The experience is central, everyone knows the feeling of photographing a transcendent landscape and of being dismayed by the technically correct produced pithy image, but the feeling is false. The Impressionists overcame this gap between eye and experience; they painted the world as it feels. It was from 1874 to 1886 in Paris that a small group of artists organized eight exhibitions that modified Western art, freeing painting from the representation of gods and mythologies to turn to everyday life. Their liberated brushstrokes reflected landscapes and modernity, avoided logical perspectives, and captured life at the speed of light. However, in its time, Impressionism was poorly received: the term is an insult. Eventually, these artists went from vilified to revered. While French Impressionism cannot take any shock from the new, it can tell us about beauty, nature and sight.

The exhibition turns into a still life, then into Renoir’s experimentation. His multidirectional brushstrokes make landscapes and people as if surrounded by wind; his famous Dance at Bougival is as wonderful as expected. Works by Pissarro are also included, including the Spring pasture, a freckled dance. Links are also woven between Pissarro, the oldest of the Impressionists, and Cézanne, Gauguin, Van Gogh and others. The exhibition establishes social and formal bonds between artists, illustrating how they observed and influenced each other’s work. Viewers attend Renoirs Danse à Bougival’s famous painting at the NGV. Credit:Paul Jeffers Loading We then meet the human figure in various actions, the most surprising of which is Gustave Caillebottes The man at his bath, showing a man drying himself. Further on, street singers, music lessons, museum visitors, ballet dancers (there’s an amazing Degas dancer, only half finished), then a section on prints. The finale enters blockbuster territory. In an oval room are 16 paintings by Monet depicting snow-covered streets, his wife and child, as well as his beloved poppy fields, meadows and water lily ponds. Monet is often cited as universal, but instead he seems to paint what he finds singularly compelling about a certain moment. His paintings are rooted in the Western psyche and they uphold this status: each brushstroke is charged with wonder and emotion.

